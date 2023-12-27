The creators of Slay the Princess, one of the great games of 2023, prefer that you pirate it if you don't have money than watch it streaming,

Slay the Princess It is one of the great surprises that this year 2023 has left us. Created by Black Tabby Gamesand released quietly in October, it is a horror game and visual novel released in October 2023, a twist on the tales of damsels in distress, because our goal… is to kill the princess.

All of this, told with hand-drawn graphics and a narrative full of surprises… that work best if you discover them yourself, since there are many decisions to make.

For this reason, its creators, the Canadian indie studio Black Tabby Games, formed by the couple Tony Howard-Arias y Abby Howardthey ask players not to watch it on streamers… and if they can't afford it, they have your permission to hack it.

We have been there for many years, first on YouTube and now on Twitch live, where many people They prefer to watch video games rather than play them themselves.

There is the problem of money, of course: watching videos is free, and buying games costs money. But many have the habit of watching their games with the comments of their favorite streamers, without first considering playing them in any way.

But don't do that with Slay the Princess: “The game shines brighter if it's your first time experiencing it for yourself rather than watching someone else play it. Although a single playthrough will take you 3 hoursthere are about 16 hours of history to find.”

“You can only play it for the first time once, and the experience won't be the same if you look at it through the prism of someone else's decisions.”

“And if money is an issue, pirate it and buy a copy later when you have money if you liked it!” they add.

Slay the Princess is one of the great games of 2023

Slay the Princess is undoubtedly one of the most surprising games of 2023, available only on PC. It already has almost 6,000 “extremely positive” reviews on Steam. It is a visual novel, with touches of other genres (to say them would be more of a spoiler) in which every decision counts.

Slay the Princess cuesta 17,49 euros on Steam (it's now 10% on sale) but if you can't afford it right now, its creators encourage you to pirate it as long as you discover it for yourself (and then buy it later, if you like it, of course ).