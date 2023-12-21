Announced in 2021, this Metal Slug spin-off developed by Lekir Studio could hit stores next year, after several delays.

The arrival of a new game Metal Slug It is always a joy. And now that SNK has been reborn, fans were expecting a wave of new installments for PC and consoles. In a Nintendo Direct in 2021, Metal Slug Tactics was announced for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Unlike the other Metal Slugs, this spin-off is a tactical action game, in isometric view, which conquered fans with its first images.

It was initially planned for 2022, but Lekir Studio and SNK agreed to a delay to this year. And, sadly, it has happened again, although at least it hasn't caught us by surprise (no news for a few months).

Metal Slug Tactics has moved its release date again, this time towards next 2024. Will it be the last delay? Everything indicates that yes…

Let's remember that, for now, this spin-off of Metal Slug It has not been announced for PlayStation and Xboxwith Nintendo Switch being the only console that will receive it.

Metal Slug will return in 2024… if nothing goes wrong

Metal Slug fans may already be desperate, but we have to be optimistic. After both delays, now Lekir Studio has confirmed that the game will be released in 2024.

It's a new delay for Metal Slug Tactics, and hopefully it will be the last. A studio spokesperson confirmed this on the official Lekir Discord server (via Twitter/X).

''2023 is very close to the end, and many of you are waiting for an update to Metal Slug Tactics. In our effort to make the game live up to the franchise, we have decided that Metal Slug Tactics will be released in 2024.''

It's good news, but, yes, Lekir Studio has not specified a release date for next year. Let us remember that in a few months it will be three years since its official announcement.

Also They will share news in the coming months. Hopefully it will be in the first half of 2024, although we will have to keep an eye on the next Nintendo Indie World.

Let us remember that last year it was confirmed that Metal Slug: Awakening did not exist. Additionally, Lekir Studio, creators of this spin-off, were acquired by Focus Entertainment.

Metal Slug Tactics is the new obsession for fans of the SNK saga. If all goes well, it will be released sometime next year, available on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). We'll see if there are versions for PlayStation and Xbox in the future.