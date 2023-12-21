Lies of P has been one of the standout games of the year. The soulslike has won over a number of players thanks to a very interesting move: reaching Game Pass on the same day as its launch.

Lies of P It drew a lot of attention a few years ago when it was purchased directly with Bloodborne, but its Korean developers have shown that this game had much more to offer apart from that. Round8 and Neowiz have known how to leave their mark with their game.

As one of the best soulslikes outside of FromSoftware, Lies of P has recorded more than a million players worldwide just a few months after its premiere. Of course, this is partly due to its arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

Lies of P was released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and at the same time it was premiering on Microsoft's subscription service. This has generated a large number of curious people who, attracted by the accessibility of the game, have tried it.

The success of Lies of P thanks to Xbox Game Pass

In an interview with Game Rant, the game's director, Jiwon Choi, pointed out that introducing the game to Game Pass was “one of the best options for us to put the game in the hands of a large community of players“.

“The Xbox team ran a wide range of marketing campaigns for Lies of P, and I can't reveal the exact number here, but a large number of players have played our game through Xbox Game Pass. I think both sides got a very good result in this collaboration,” he noted.

Of course, it is unknown what percentage of players have launched Lies of P from Game Pass and what has been since purchasing the game on their respective platforms, but what is clear is that the game has been a success.

So much so that Round8 and Neowiz have already indicated that Lies of P will have a DLC and also a sequel. The story of Pinocchio will continue to grow in the future. Now it only remains to be seen if this will also be together with Game Pass or not.

The Microsoft service has a very good part for developers who want to make themselves known And launching your games there guarantees a good user base instantly. If the game is good (as is the case in this case) more and more will join in and buy the game.

How do we value the game? Although at times it is too derivative, we had a great time with Lies of P. It is so well made in all aspects and the changes it introduces are so well thought out (despite not being groundbreaking), that we would have to lie not to recommend it.