Announced in May of last year, the sequel (or, rather, prequel) to Greedfall will show its first trailer and details in the first quarter of 2024.

You may not remember it, but in 2019 we enjoyed a very peculiar Western RPG, a mix of genres that worked quite well. It’s more, We can define it as a ”spiritual successor” to Fable. We are talking about Greedfall.

Developed by Spiders, this role-playing title was one of the surprises of 2019 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The studio’s next game, Steelrising, would leave aside the fantastic setting to focus on a dystopian future.

It wasn’t given much hype, but Greedfall II: The Dying World was announced over a year ago. In fact, the first images of the title were publishedwhich confirmed its launch for 2024.

Since then, absolutely nothing. This has caused fans of the first game to worry, and even suspect a possible cancellation. But none of that.

At Spiders they were busy with Steelrising, but They are ready to reveal the first details of Greedfall 2which will arrive next year on PC and consoles.

Another forgotten sequel… still in development

In May 2022, Spiders released a short teaser and first images of Greedfall II: The Dying World, a sequel set three years before the original game.

That is to say, we are facing a prequel to Greedfallstarring a native of Teer Fradee who will fight against Malichor and the political problems in the Gacane region.

One of the big Greedfall fans has asked Spiders about the current status of the sequelwhich has been ”in fallow” for a year and a half… and there is good news.

This is what he said the studio spokesperson on Twitter/X:

”You may want to wait until the first months of 2024.” There’s not much chicha in the message, but at least we know that Spiders hasn’t forgotten Greedfall II.

If everything continues its course, the sequel to Greedfall will show more details (and who knows if a 2024 release date) in the coming monthspresumably before spring.

This second installment is expected to introduce improvements to the tactical combat system, as well as new exploration and role-playing mechanics. Remember that dialogues and decision making were also important factors in this adventure.

Greedfall II: The Dying World is in development by Spiders, and Its launch is planned for PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.. In a few months we will know if it can come to Switch (or its successor), or if it will also be released on old-gen consoles.