The revival of Grab it as you can that will turn Liam Neeson into Frank Drebin's son is the result of the discarding of the script for the fourth film in the saga.

Hollywood is an unforgiving place for what it wants, but in other areas it seems that everything is made of glass and could break with a couple of poorly assimilated words. The creators of Grab It As You Can discovered it the hard way and were left without making the fourth film in the saga because of a joke that included the script they had written.

After sweeping the first three films, David Zuckerdirector of the first two, Pat Proft y Mike McManusthey prepared a fourth script so that the adventures of Frank Drebin they didn't finish.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

But something changed in the process and Paramount scrapped the script for Grab It As You Can 4, ruining the options for the new one. movie and leaving the saga in the refrigerator for a good while. In those years, the great Leslie Nielsen passed away and, a while ago, a new project was announced in which Liam Neeson would play his son, Frank Drebin Jr.

Seth MacFarlane is in charge of the script for the new film, with Akiva Schaffer assuming management duties. Unfortunately, the dismissal of the creators of the saga did not sit well with them, understandably.

Humor “killed” Grab it as you can 4

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, David Zucker, Pat Proft and Mike McManus explain how they ruled out Paramount his plan for the fourth film because, ironically, the kind of joke that made the saga what it is.

“Pat, Mike and I wrote a script for Grab It As You Can 4, and we heard that Jon Gonda at Paramount read it and laughed the whole time. But at some point, they decided not to pursue it with Pat, Mike and me. That's when They hired Seth MacFarlane, and he has Akiva Schaffer directing Liam Neeson. I never got to meet with Seth.

About four years ago, Pat and I had a meeting at Paramount with the then head of production. He said that 'a woman complained about a joke Pat and I wrote about a police officer who had to adjust her Kevlar vest or get a breast reduction or something.'

It's just a stupid, mild joke, but it was too much for them. So I can't So imagine how they are limiting those who make Grab it as you can 4, if they are so scared. We are not involved and we have reused what that movie was going to be, and we retitled it, Counterintelligence, written with a. L and J, and we're going to move forward with it.”

It sounds so ridiculous that the absurd humor of Grab It As You Can was what kept the fourth film from seeing the light of day, that it's impossible to weigh how many similar projects fail in Hollywood in the days where even the silliest joke makes people angry. .