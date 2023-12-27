CD Projekt has made things clear to potential buyers. The company will not be acquired and will maintain its independence. The creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher have been very confident.

The Witcher 3 y Cyberpunk 2077 have taken CD Projekt Red to a new level. The Polish development company has grown and grown to become one of the most powerful studios in the video game industry.

This, obviously, generates rumors and even more so when titans like Activision Blizzard and Bethesda have been acquired by Microsoft and Xbox in recent years. Will you receive a purchase offer CD Project? We already have the company's opinion on this matter.

In an interview with the Polish media Parkiet, the CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kiciński, wanted to rule out rumors and make it very clear that the company will remain independent many years from now.

These are just rumors. We have always had a clear position, supported by the rules included in the statute. We are not interested in being included in any larger entity. We have worked our whole lives to get to the position we have now, he noted.

And we believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger. We have ambitious plans and we are passionate about what we do. We value independence. Independence is really attractive, it is a kind of freedom.

The future of the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher

Currently, CD Projekt is working on a really ambitious release plan that includes new installments of The Witcher and also Cyberpunk 2077 (about which some things have been commented recently).

Regarding growth, Kiciński pointed out: Naturally we are a Polish company and we feel very united to our country, but our business is global. Globally, we are just gaining momentum. We are still quite far from the best players in the world. The best is yet to come.

It is not the first time that CD Projekt denies rumors of a sale and claims to want to remain independent. As for that future, it has already been ensured that The Witcher 4 has accelerated its development with CD Projekt confirming that more than half of the studio is already working on the long-awaited sequel.

