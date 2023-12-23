CD Projekt Red has revealed that they are already thinking about a substantial change for a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. The studio wants to branch out its stories more from the beginning of its games.

Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to fully redeem itself in 2023 thanks to the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion. The final result has left us with a colossal game that has won over many players through its narrative.

However, There is always room for improvement in almost any aspect.. Although CD Projekt Red has shown that it knows how to craft the stories of its video games, the Polish studio knows which aspects can be polished for the future.

One of the improvements that we will see in the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077

Knowing that the company wants to develop a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077the words of the narrative director of CD Projekt Red, Philipp Weber, on the AnsweRED podcast will be of great interest to fans of the game. There is a change in the focus.

Weber points to the beginnings of Cyberpunk 2077, to the three paths we could take to shape the character: Corporrat, Nomad and Hustler. The studio wants to improve this so that the players' choice is much more decisive throughout the game.

I think there are things with, for example, life paths, that make you promise to be able to play more different types of characters. I think this is something that, in the future, for example, something that we would like to improve, the manager pointed out.

He also commented that I regretted that in the game this choice disappeared over time and that it did not involve the main narrative of the plot so much. According to him, this would improve with more experience. Therefore, it seems that the sequel will put its eye on the initial paths.

What will we see in a future installment? We only ask for time for everything to go correctly. The first game still has things to show, as the writer of Cyberpunk 2077 has said that his favorite Easter Eggs are “still a secret.”

Regarding some key details about this sequel, it is known that the new Cyberpunk 2077 may not be set in Night City and it has already been commented that CD Projekt Red has not yet decided if it will be in first person.

Fuente: TheGamer