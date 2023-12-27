We have offered you on Ruetir.com the analysis of Sea of ​​Stars. And now we bring you confirmation of news about this indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered recently, after the fraud controversy known recently.

Sea of Stars

As we have learned, this title has been praised in a very special way. Chrono Trigger is a role-playing classic that remains a benchmark decades after its release. Despite its spin-off Chrono Cross, fans have always longed a real sequel since 1995.

Recently, the creators got together and while there was some interest in making a Chrono Trigger 2, it remains unlikely. However, they did take the opportunity to praise Sea of ​​Stars. This is confirmed by the creators of Chrono Trigger, Yuji Horii, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Kazuhiko Torishimaat a recent meeting of Genki_JPN:

The developers joked about making the sequel after the Square and Enix merger, but they still see the project as challenging. They suggested working on small games and mentioned the idea of ​​a simple Chrono Trigger 2 for Switch or mobile. Sakaguchi joked about the project's expansion, indicating that it could become larger than anticipated. Despite the interest, they concluded that making Chrono Trigger 2 would be complicated and they would prefer to work on something new if they collaborated again. They also talked about Sea of ​​Stars, which as you well know is inspired by Chrono Trigger, praising its similarity to the classic and recognizing the great work of the developers in creating a nostalgic title.

Don't forget that the game will be released in physical format in early 2024. For now we do not have a specific date for this cartridge release, but we do have some details about its DLC on the way.

