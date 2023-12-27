The two thinking heads behind two games nominated for the 2023 GOTY award chat about their trajectories, developments and other aspects related to Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

This year 2023 has almost ended, which, without a doubt, It has been glorious for video games. Baldur's Gate 3 may have been Best Game of the Year (as we witnessed at The Game Awards), but five other games fought hard for the honor.

Among them are Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two sequels that have managed to surpass their predecessors, and thus become the respective high points of their sagas.

Fans of suspense and horror will choose Alan Wake 2the adventure from Remedy Entertainment, which presents us with a careful narrative, survival horror mechanics and characters like Saga Anderson.

Others, however, will stay with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the brand new PS5 exclusive that brings back Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who this time face the fearsome Venom.

They are two of the best games of 2023, and that is why a talk between their creators is so exciting. IGN has organized a roundtable with Sam Lake (director creativo de Remedy) y John McAdam (narrative director of Insomniac Games).

The secrets behind two ''almost-GOTY''

Bringing together two geniuses like Sam Lake and John McAdam is synonymous with triumph. In this IGN link you can take a look at the video interview, but below we leave you with the best moments.

To begin with, they both talked about today's marketing campaigns. They admit that they are shorter than before, when E3 presentations reigned in advertising matters.

''What I like is that I think that now the deadlines for marketing campaigns are shorter. It used to be that we would announce a game two years from now and then talk about it for a long time. I think it's a little less now. I think there are a lot more games out there.''

On this topic, the Insomniac Games developer comments that one of the most difficult aspects to handle was Venom. We knew the actor who played the character (with his voice), but not the character behind the mask.

''There were a lot of fans saying, “Oh, it has to be this person,” so we were aware that it was going to be a narrative that I think people wanted to talk about. So with a lot of our advancements, we played with that. “We didn't want to reveal too much.”

Another topic to discuss, very interesting, is the differences between mystery and suspense. Sam Lake, creative director of Alan Wake 2, assures that he is a great lover of mystery, which is part of the narrative of all his games.

''I love that there's room for mystery, and that's a big reason because I get excited when I watch or play or whatever, I want it to be part of the story and the narrative of the games I'm making. I feel like it's the balance between giving answers so that everyone agrees.''

Alan Wake 2 is a pure survival horror, which opens a gap with its first installment, which was more of a Stephen King-style suspense story. Sam Lake talks about the differences between both games.

''It was very similar to a television episode, but it was also very linear, so it was easy to do a preview episode. “Here, with two characters in two worlds, you can progress however you want, and with so much more complexity, it would be a huge effort to create a dynamic, fluid, pre-based experience.”

Regarding the story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, McAdam comments that, at first, it was chaos to structure everything. In that shares the same work scheme as Sam Lakealthough obviously the tone of the narrative was very different.

''I like to do a detailed treatment. At some point, after we look at the structure and get the team to look… We call it macro. We have the team look at, 'Okay, this is how many missions we plan to have. These are all the locations. These are all the characters,' so we know the scope of the experience.''

Both Sam Lake and John McAdam also acknowledge that too many games have been released this yearand they have barely had time to enjoy them.

''One of the questions they answered was how many hours of play do they have per week? And I remember seeing that some of the people who came had more than 40 hours of gaming a week. And I said, “That sounds amazing.” But it's very difficult when you're making a game and trying to have a life that also allows you to have time to play other games.''

As a curiosity, Sam Lake says that one of his favorite directors is David Lynch (which is very noticeable), while John McAdam opts for Stanley Kubrick.

Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are two of the best games of 2023, which, yes, did not win the award at The Game Awards 2023. The first is available only digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, while the second is exclusive to PlayStation 5.