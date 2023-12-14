Last year around this time the Spanish study Eternal Game Studios He held his own conference to talk about the news he was working on at the time. An event that left us with a good preview of the projects he had in hand and that he now wanted to repeat with the new Eternal Showcase that has been issued.

This has left us with three big announcements about which we are going to offer you more details below, although we already told you that they all look great, so prepare your calendars to take note of what is coming.

Summum Aeterna: The Witcher Awakening

The first big surprise has to do with Summum Aeterna, one of the biggest games of 2023 that has just expanded its content with The Witcher Awakening, a free expansion that is available for download in all its versions. An excellent way to continue making the most of this fantastic roguelite thanks to ornaments, a new type of weapon with ten different versions.

These will allow you to unleash brutal and very devastating attacks. In addition, the seed history has been added to keep track of which games have been created and consult a multitude of details, such as the weapons that have been used. Likewise, it indicates which challenges and combinations are pending to have more reasons to continue playing.

Eden Genesis





Another of the biggest surprises has been the announcement of Eden Genesis, a totally new title that will take us to a futuristic world with a cyberpunk theme. Its gameplay will present a frenetic 2D action and platform adventure with a very frenetic pace in which players will not stop jumping, bouncing off the walls and hitting the enemies that appear.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that Nikki García, known for being the voice of Google in Spain, will be in charge of voicing Leah Anderson, the game's protagonist. Its launch is set for early 2024 on all platforms, but for the moment you can pre-order on Steam and PlayStation Store.

Eternal Light





The announcement of Eternal Light It occurred just a year ago and at that time practically nothing else was revealed. Now, thanks to this new broadcast, we have been able to learn more details about this brutal metroidvania in the form of a continuation of Aeterna Noctis and in which the protagonist will be the Queen of Light, nemesis of the evil King of Darkness.

Nothing has been taught about its gameplay again, but Aeternum Game Studios has guaranteed that it will maintain the essence of its predecessor, so you will feel at home if you are one of those who enjoyed the original title. Of course, for all this we will have to wait for its own, because its launch will not occur until end of 2024 in all systems.

