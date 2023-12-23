Sui Ishida could be laying the groundwork for a long-awaited return to anime with Choujin X.

Everything seems to indicate that Sui Ishida could be preparing a new anime project with her work Choujin X.

It is a secret to no one that Sui Ishida is one of the most talented and influential mangakas in the industrybecause he has great creativity to create fascinating stories with dark and enigmatic tints that tend to engage in moments, a great example of this being Tokyo Ghoul, one of his greatest works, which led him to make a great name in this medium.

Likewise, although Sui Ishida has been away from digital adaptations after the culmination of the Tokyo Ghoul anime, a long time ago, Some fans have been eager for this mangaka to surprise them. with news regarding new episodes of Kaneki's exploits or that his most recent work, Choujin X, which has had great success, will be adapted.

However, it seems that Sui Ishida's fans' wishes could come true very soon, since, The mangaka could be anticipating his return to anime with his work Choujinwhich recently released volume 8, making a big announcement that hints that the ground is being prepared to return very soon with a new anime.

Sui Ishida could be returning to anime with his epic work Choujin

Nevertheless, after many years without announcing a new animated projecteverything seems to indicate that Sui Ishida could be working on it and make an epic comeback adapting a Choujinsince, recently, after the launch of volume 8 of the manga, this franchise created an account on TikTok announcing that the series I would receive a voice comic.

Through TikTok, the official Choujin X account shared Choujin X's first voice comichaving an incredible reception within the fandom, who have been excited and have hinted that This could be the first step for Ishida to return to anime.

@choujinx_official What is "Superman X"? YJC "Choujin X" Volume 8 is now on sale! Voice comics will be released every Tuesday from around 5pm!

Choujin. In addition, this first installment has included the voice actors behind the five characters presented: Azuma Higashi, Tokio Kurohara, Batista Hoshi, Ely Otta and Chandra Hume revealed in turns.

It should be noted that this announcement has caused a furor within the fandom, who already have begun to speculate that Sui Ishida could be preparing the ground to return very soon with a new animation project from Choujina detail that fans have been waiting for a long time.

These voice comics They could be the great and first step for this work to receive a long-awaited and acclaimed adaptation to the digital format, as it has allowed the followers become familiar with the voices of the characters that this mangaka has created in Choujinwho have come to life in a new and different way, awakening enormous enthusiasm in fans.

Notably It would be amazing if Choujin X received an anime adaptationWell, many fans They are looking forward to some project of this type from Sui Ishida, who after the Tokyo Ghoul anime has not ventured into this medium again, so fans are eager to enjoy more content from this talented mangaka.

Obviously, if it is true that Ishida could be returning to the anime with Choujin an animation studio that faithfully adapts every detail of its work to perfectionand thus avoid repeating what happened with the adaptation to the digital format of Tokyo Ghoulwhich caused a lot of discontent and disagreement among many followers.

