The person behind the success of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video would like to adapt this comic.

Saga is a comic by Brian K. Vaughan

Eric Kripke has been the main person responsible for several surprise hits in television series with productions such as the series The Boys. Beyond being involved in the adaptation of Garth Ennis’ original story, Eric Kripke seems to be interested in another comic, this time published by Image Comics, Saga. When asked about which franchise he would want to get his hands on, Kripke alluded to Saga, from Brian K. Vaughan y Fiona Staples. The creator published a post on X’s social network saying that he still had hopes of being involved in Saga adaptation.

Published by Image since 2012, Saga is an epic fantasy space opera which is highly influenced by the ecosystem Star Wars. The story is based so much on ideas that Brian K. Vaughan He conceived when he was just a child and now that he is a father. Saga tells us the story of two people from different extraterrestrial races, Alana and Marko, who have been at war for a long time. Both are fleeing authorities on both sides of a galactic war.as they struggle to care for their newborn daughter, Hazelwho is the one who narrates the events of the series to us.

The comic series has won countless awards and generated a huge legion of fans. Saga fans have asked for it to be adapted into a film or television series, starring MCU star Tessa Thompson and The Expanse star Dominique Tipper. However, Vaughan has recognized over the years that the ambitious nature of Saga does not have to abandon the medium of comics. These were his words a few years ago:

I’m proud to think that Fiona and I are doing something that only comics can do, which is reaching beyond a blockbuster. Hollywood in terms of productions, but also a challenging story for adults like you and me. I would be willing to do a long-running television drama series. I think it is still very difficult, with what we are trying to build, that adapted for film and television.

