Kohei Horikoshi originally had other plans for this important hero.

During Jump Festa 2024, Kohei Horikoshi revealed the original plans he had for an important character in the series.

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia it has been seen that this Vast universe contains a wide variety of awesome characters that have stood out over time, as Horikoshi has given them very interesting backstories that have shown the different nuances of these individuals.

In fact, the final arc of My Hero Academia has been a great example of this, since this delivery has had all kinds of moments, from reunions, deaths and victorieswhich have given more interesting development to each character who has been immersed in this relentless battle.

However, recently, during Jump Festa 2024, Kohei Horikoshi made a shocking revelation, as he announced through a letter that He originally had plans to kill an important character during the Paranormal Liberation War.but his initial decision changed during the development of the plot.

Kohei Horikoshi revealed that he originally had plans to kill Endeavor

As we have mentioned, My Hero Academia's final arc has had all kinds of surprising confrontationswhich have been starred by various important characters in the series, since from heroes to villains they have fought relentless battles that have brought out the maximum potential of these individuals.

However, everything seems to indicate that Horikoshi had very different plans for one of the most important heroes of the series, since it was initially planned to end the life of this individual at the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War.

And Horikoshi took advantage of the presentation of My Hero Academia at Jump Festa 2024 to reveal through a letter that Endeavor was destined to die at the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War. However, this decision was discarded as the plot developed, since the controversial professional hero had an incredible evolution during his battle against High End, which gave the mangaka a different perspective regarding the fate of Enji Todoroki.

Endeavor's evolution was so great that it led Horikoshi to change his mind and spare his life.because he believed that the best thing for the hero's backstory was for him to stay alive, giving way to events very important related to Enji Todorokithis being an extremely successful decision by the mangaka.

Notably, Horikoshi having continued with his original plans to end Endeavor's life many of the events seen in the manga would have happened very differently, which would have caused some indignation among followers, since this prominent hero He still has a long road to redemption to go.because he must amend the big mistakes he made with his family and especially with his son Touya.

Endeavor is one of the most powerful characters in My Hero Academia and important in this IP, since this He has been a great mentor for the replacement generation, becoming a guide so that these next heroes fulfill to the letter their task of saving humanity from evil. Likewise, despite the controversial attitudes that he had Enji Todoroki In the past, it has tried to correct its errors, a detail that has become evident over time.

On the other hand, This has not been the only important revelation that the Horikoshi franchise has had during the Jump Festa 2024since at this event the first trailer for season 7 of My Hero Academia was unveiled, which has exponentially increased the hype and desire of the followers, who are excited to see Deku and company back in action.

