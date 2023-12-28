Kohei Horikoshi celebrates the Christmas season with this cool illustration.

Kohei Horikoshi has celebrated the Christmas season through an emotional illustration of his characters.

My Hero Academia, the work of Kohei Horikoshi, has given a lot to talk about in recent weekssince, during the Jump Festa, the first trailer for season 7 of the anime was revealed, which will return in May 2024 to begin extremely incredible events that will mark a before and after in the series.

Likewise, the news of the premiere of the anime My Hero Academia has not been the only one that has caused a stir within the fandom, since, the manga is approaching the climax of the final arcwhich has left surprising moments that have shocked fans, since the last chapter showed the end of one of the great villains of the series, confirming that this amazing story is very close to concluding.

But this has not been the only interesting thing that My Hero Academia has presented in recent days, since, recently, Kohei Horikoshi has taken time out of his busy schedule to make an emotional illustration of some UA students celebrating the Christmas season.

Kohei Horikoshi He has the beautiful custom of making illustrations of his characters every year. celebrating the christmas seasonbecause through these sketches the mangaka He wished his fans a happy holidaydetails that have been well received by followers, who appreciate this gesture from the artist.

Evidently, Kohei Horikoshi couldn't let this season go by without first sharing a new Christmas illustration of his characters, since the mangaka has commemorated these festivities through an emotional sketch which fans will surely love.

Through X, Kohei Horikoshi ha shared his emotional illustration that celebrates the Christmas seasonin which the mangaka thanks for the hard work done during this year.

Thank you for your hard work this year! pic.twitter.com/47CfVufYAh — Kohei Horikoshi (@horikoshiko) December 26, 2023

In this illustration you can appreciate Eijiro Kirishima, Deku, Fat Gum, Uraraka, Nejire Hado, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki in Christmas outfits, ready to deliver some gifts to fans. Furthermore, in this sketch you can see that Todoroki and Katsuki seem to be deciding the route to start his noble work.

This has been an emotional and very nice detail from the mangaka with his fans, because has taken a little time to wish you happy holidays and he has done it in a sublime way, since in this illustration you can see that the beloved UA students are carrying out the gift deliveries, which presumably will fill you with great joy to the people who receive said gifts.

Horikoshi is one of the many manga artists who usually celebrates the Christmas season through emotional illustrations. which he usually shares to congratulate fans and thank them for their support of his majestic work, which has become one of the most successful and acclaimed today.

Notably Kohei Horikoshi's franchise has had a successful 2023since both the anime and the manga have addressed shocking events that have significantly enhanced this work, and after what was seen during the Jump Festa, 2024 envisions continuing to fill this IP with successas they have a lot of content to offer fans during this period, starting with season 7 of the anime, a new feature film and an incredible collaboration with Universal Studios Japan.

Without a doubt, Kohei Horikoshi continues to surprise his fans with every detail regarding My Hero Academiasince the final arc of the manga is developing shocking moments that little by little have changed what was seen in the plot, raising the hype and expectations of the followers, who are eager to continue enjoying each event of this IP.

