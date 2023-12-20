Sam Esmail has once again found the key to conquer the public with his disturbing science fiction thriller with catastrophic overtones.

When we think of disaster movies, we usually think of movies about tornadoes, earthquakes, meteorites, or a visit from a lost kaiju that decides to redecorate the landscape. For Sam Esmailcreator of Mr. Robot, had to put technology into the mix… and boy did he do it!

On December 8, Netflix premiered Leave the World Behind, a movie where a cyberattack turns the world upside down; more or less as in The jungle 4.0but without John McClane shooting down helicopters with cars because he's out of bullets.

With a stellar cast that includes names like Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la Herrold, Kevin Bacon, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans y Vanessa AspillagaIt hasn't taken long for Leaving the World Behind to catch people's attention on Netflix.

That and a crazy scene with the Teslas that didn't take long to go viral and that even Elon Musk has commented on… in his own way.

Sam Esmail manda en el Top 10 de Netflix

After dominating its opening weekend, the film had to prove if it had what it took to retain the crown when the hype subsided.

According to Netflix Top 10 data for the week between December 11 and 17, Leave the World Behind defends that first position tooth and nail with 44.9 million views on the platform. There are more than in the previous week, but less per day, if we take into account that this second week has been available from the beginning.

Far behind is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets, which holds second position in its premiere week with 11.9 million views on Netflix.

Since Tyler Rake 2, no Netflix film has managed to surpass 40 million weekly views, so Sam Esmail's film has done its job well in capturing the public's attention.