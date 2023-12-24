These two animes are of great importance to Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen presented its large cast of main characters in its first season

Jujutsu Kaisen has received enormous notoriety thanks to the incredible leap in quality it has entailed. the second season of its anime versionwhich has adapted the great story arc of 'The Stellar Plasma Vessel' and is currently doing the same with 'The Shibuya Incident', practically unanimously considered as one of the most important of everyone.

As is usually the case, behind a manga as complex as Jujutsu Kaisen there are great sources of inspiration and Gege Akutami, its author, has released the names of two of the animes that have most influenced his work.

Bleach, an essential anime for Gege Akutami

So much Tite Kubo like the anime Bleach have been two great influences for the creation of Jujutsu Kaisen, in fact, for Gege Akutami the series starring Ichigo Kurosaki has a place in his heart for be part of your youth.

Akutami has never hidden how important Bleach is to his work. He even on occasion revealed the small tributes he intentionally put on his sleeve to pay tribute to what was one of the most popular Shonen genre mangas. For example, Akutami confessed that Kenpachi Zaraki had a lot to do with creating Aoi Todo, one of Yuji Itadori's most faithful allies and a highly relevant character in some of the latest confrontations we have seen in Shibuya.

Yu Yu Hakusho, one of the great anime of the 90s, was also of great importance for the creation of both Jujutsu Kaisen and Suguru Geto, another of the most important characters in the Akutami manga. On the other hand, Yu Yu Hakusho also greatly inspired Naruto, to the point that one of the best-known techniques of its protagonist exists thanks to one of the villains of that classic. Yoshihiro Togashi.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has not yet ended, after a series of intense confrontations against a villain as dangerous as Mahito is The main story of the series has surprised once again with new script twists that have made the future that holds for several of its main characters even more unpredictable if possible.

