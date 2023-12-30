Choso stars in these illustrations drawn by Gege Akutami himself.

Choso did not hesitate to confront Yuji Itadori when he saw him face to face in Shibuya

Jujutsu Kaisen se ha convertido en one of the great animes of 2023 and its second season, which adapts such interesting story arcs as 'The Star Plasma Vessel' and 'The Shibuya Incident' have boosted the quality of the work to the point that many begin to consider it as a gem of the Shonen genre.

Although his first appearance was at the end of the first season, Choso has surprised us by starring in some of the best moments we have seen in Shibuya and has become one of the most beloved and important characters in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen, a compelling reason why Gege Akutami has decided to pay tribute to him in two new illustrations.

Gege Akutami brings back Choso through two new illustrations

The user @JJK_Mya has been responsible for sharing since your X account these two interesting images of Choso performed by this popular mangaka:

Two new Choso art be Gege…..

Is this a sign of bad omen to Choso..? pic.twitter.com/wh9m2QgOrR — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 18, 2023

These images have not gone unnoticed by many fans which has become one of the most followed mangas in recent years. It is possible that the first of them is the one that arouses the most interest due to the dark clothing and the serious expression that Choso shows in it, judging with his eyes. something that the author has preferred to hide.

In the second image we can see a Choso that is more familiar to us, this time with the white clothes that characterize him and that he wore in the intense arc of 'The Shibuya Incident'. In this arch we had the opportunity to see his amazing abilitiesalso proving to be an adversary to take into account in medium and long distance combat and leaving to remember a confrontation against Yuji Itadori that was amazingly animated by Studio MAPPA.

Choso also starred in the most recent chapters of the anime a surprising twist of script which links him in an unexpected way with none other than Yuji Itadori. After discovering this, Choso has not hesitated to protect a badly injured Itadori, demonstrating once again the iron values that this character has.

