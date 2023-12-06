Bungie is going through a major crisis and today a report revealed details about the problems that the Destiny company is experiencing at a labor and management level. An important part of this situation is that Destiny 2 collapsed financially and Sony could take full control in an unexpected twist to this story, something that did not pass us by. David Jaffe.

David Jaffe: Naughty Dog should give Bungie advice on how to be profitable

The scandal is surrounding Bungie after an IGN report shared testimonies from workers in which they account for all the problems that exist in the company and the internal dispute that has been formed with Sony, which has resulted in decisions made by the directors of the responsible company of Destiny that go against their own employees.

As if this were not enough, David Jaffe, creator of God of War, did not miss the opportunity to joke about it and published on his Twitter account | X the following: “maybe Naughty Dog should give Bungie advice on how to be profitable.”

David Jaffe joins the Bungie controversy

What is the origin of David Jaffe’s controversial statement against Bungie?

In case you don’t know, David Jaffe’s comment has an origin and that is found in a moment of tension that arose some time ago in PlayStation Studios. What happens is that reports indicated that Bungie, by order of Jim Ryan, reviewed different multiplayer projects in the PlayStation studios, including the one developed by Naughty Dog for The Last of Us: Part II.

The information at that time revealed that Bungie launched harsh criticism against the project and this condemned it to the extent that today it is not known if it is still in force or was canceled by Naughty Dog, although the studio insists that the process is still active. At the same time, it was considered that Jim Ryan, through Bungie, was trying to control the development processes to continue with his plan in favor of games as a service, thinking that his goose that laid the golden eggs, Call of Duty, would be owned by Microsoft.

ARTICLE: Xbox’s triumph with Activision was Jim Ryan’s defeat

Jim Ryan fell, some Sony games as a service and multiplayer projects are also in limbo after the sudden change in strategy, and today the powerful Bungie seems to give in to the mistakes of its managers and those of PlayStation, something that did not take long to happen. fall on the radar of David Jaffe who did not forgive.

