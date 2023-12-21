You already know that Epic Mickey is remembered as one of Disney's most beloved video games. For this reason, news like the one we bring you on this occasion delights its fans.

According to what was shared, Warren Spector, the creator of Epic Mickey, has spoken again about the game in an interview with VentureBeat. When the game was initially leaked with a dark vision of Mickey, there was skepticism, but the project, led by Spector, was later confirmed. Although Epic Mickey and its sequel did not generate great sales or obtain outstanding reviews, Spector still has a high appreciation for these works.

Although he received negative reviews for his participation in the games, Spector is proud of what he and his team accomplished. He highlights that Epic Mickey was an opportunity to bring immersive ideas to the world of Disney, even if the reception did not match his expectations. Spector laments that players didn't grasp the game's immersive philosophy and believes that understanding might have been different if they had taken the time to explore the concept more deeply.

Despite the lack of commercial success, Spector maintains his pride in Epic Mickey and his attempt to introduce innovative ideas into an iconic environment like Disney.

What did you think of his opinion? We read you.

Via.