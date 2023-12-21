A more than interesting fact about this premiere! We know that many of you are delighted with this Nintendo Switch game, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and now it seems that we have details of its sales.

Remember that the game was released on June 30, 2023. Now we have interesting statements from its developers. Kazutaka Kodaka, creator of Danganronpa and this game for Switch, has shared on social networks his disinterest in the sales figures of his games. He commented that the physical edition of Rain Code is no longer in print, regretting the situation as he considered that the game offered the best visual novel and detective experience with exceptional stories and characters.

Despite the situation, Kodaka showed passion for your creations and shared that he focuses on making games he personally likes, regardless of their commercial performance. He stressed the importance of uniqueness and connecting with audiences like his vision rather than seeking universal perfection. His main goal is for those with similar sensibilities to his to find enjoyment in his games.

