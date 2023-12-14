After an unfairly lackluster run on the billboard, the film from the director of Rogue One is coming to Disney+ very soon.

There are times when the box office is a reflection of the quality of a film, but other times it is not, in both senses: times when a bad film hits a huge box office and other times when a little gem is left with modest profits. The Creator falls into the latter category.

Gareth Edwardsdirector of the film that started the MonsterVerso de Legendary PicturesGodzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, returned to the pure science fiction genre with a film about a topical topic: artificial intelligence.

The Creator makes us follow Joshua, a special forces veteran who is sent to kill the creator of the artificial intelligence that threatens the world and destroy the mysterious weapon with which he hopes to do so. However, he soon discovers that that weapon is a little girl, and a few more things will be revealed to him.

You only have to watch a trailer for The Creator to understand why its visual and technical section is impeccable and, equally, why its poor performance at the box office was so unfair, where it only reached $104.2 million.

The Creator is a demonstration of efficiency

However, The film only cost 80 million dollarsso its production budget was amortized – although the marketing budget probably was not.

The Creator's cast includes John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Ralph Ineson, Marc Menchaca, Amer Chadha-Patel y Robbie Tann.

If you didn't have a chance to see The Creator on the big screen, or you didn't want to, Disney+ will end the wait to see the movie next January 17, 2024when it will be available in their feature film catalog.

It is very possible that more than one fan of science fiction and successful films will regret not having seen The Creator in movie theaters when they have the opportunity to see the movie on Disney+unless it has the megascreen of the century, of course.