Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is getting closer and its creative director Tetsuya Nomura has been talking about one of the key aspects that we could see in this sequel. Everything is related to the death of a character.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will continue with the story seen in Final Fantasy VII Remake, so a few things may change from the original title. Since February 29 is when the game arrives on PS5, there is not much left to clear up doubts.

However, fans are eagerly biting their nails to learn more details about a key event that could be addressed in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: THAT particular death that left us all stunned at the time.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and the death of a certain character

We do not want to address spoilers, but surely many of you already know what moment we are talking about. Well, the veteran Final Fantasy manager, Tetsuya Nomura, wanted to make it clear in an interview that Whoever dies at the end of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will not return.

In a statement to Game Informer that Twitter user Genki_JPN has selected, the game's creative director has indicated that If a death occurs it will not be reversed, as it was not done in the original game either.

I think loss is something that happens unexpectedly and is not something dramatic or prolonged, but rather something where a person you just had a conversation with suddenly leaves and never comes back. I think the person who dies shouldn't come back in this title, and that's what we did with the original.

Therefore, it seems clear that something will happen to the group led by Cloud in the development of this second game, a devastating tragedy that could put an end to the life of one of the characters definitively.

On this topic, it was confirmed not long ago that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has “characters impaled on swords.” On the other hand, the screenwriter of Final Fantasy VII asked fans to stop asking him to kill the characters in the remake.

Of course, speculation has not stopped occurring. There are even those who suspect that Square Enix could go another route and play the game of distraction with the death of another character. For now, the official Final Fantasy VII Rebirth website confirms that “that character” has cheated death.