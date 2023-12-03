At the beginning of the 20th century, JD McMahon, a shrewd businessman from Philadelphia with more ingenuity than scruples, understood that even in the midst of the Texas oil rush there was a more lucrative business than the “black gold” wells: robbery. Maybe with the newly discovered fuel deposits in Wichita there was a lot of money to be made, true, just like with real estate speculation and brick, but McMahon understood that if he put all that in a cocktail shaker and seasoned it with a little mischief he would get a result. much more profitable.

And if we add the peculiarities of the Anglo-Saxon system of units to the mix, what we get is the smallest “skyscraper” in the world.

We explain ourselves.

Black gold embacho. In the 1910s, Wichita County, North Texas, was enjoying its peculiar “black gold” binge. The discovery of oil west of Burkburnett in 1912 had turned what had until then been a remote, quiet, sparsely populated region into a mob of would-be tycoons and workers eager to earn a few dollars.

If in 1880 the town had just over 132 inhabitants, a store and a post office, by the end of the 1910s it was estimated that the farms had already attracted thousands of people and left a frenetic flow of barrels.





From zero to a hundred in a couple of years. The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) estimates that by 1918, 20,000 people lived in the region and the activity at its fields was such that it produced 7,500 barrels every day and moved about 20 trains between Burkburnett and neighboring Wichita Falls, the county seat.

The small capital soon became infected with that oily frenzy, to the point that it began to run out of offices. It is said that the shortage was so pronounced that more than one Texan had no choice but to sign the contracts for mining rights in the middle of the street, in improvised tents.

A great city deserves… A big skyscraper, of course. Or so JD McMahon thought, one of the businessmen who was in the front row of that coming and going of contracts, dollars and barrels of oil. McMahon had his office in a discreet building in the city known as Newby—a single-story building built in 1906 by Augustus Newby—and he thought that the plot he had right next door was an ideal place to build an attractive tower. of offices.

It was not difficult for him to sell his idea. After all, Wichita Falls was up in the dollar and it was not unreasonable that its proud businessmen wanted large skyscrapers similar to those that already stood out on the skylines of New York or Atlanta.

Act quickly, business will fly. Taking advantage of the hype of the moment, McMahon acted quickly: in 1919 he drew up some hasty plans, armed himself with all his businessman rhetoric and knocked on the doors of some businessmen with the purpose of raising funds. He didn’t do badly. He achieved $200,000, a sum that according to Medium calculations is equivalent to about $3.1 million today.

With that more than generous amount in his pocket, he mobilized his workers to build what would be the new skyscraper in the United States. Or so his partners believed.









“An ant skyscraper?” McMahon complied. He fulfilled it exquisitely, rigorously and without dwelling on the works. The problem was that the tower he presented to investors bore little resemblance to what they had in mind. It looked so little alike, in fact, that it could barely stand out on the skyline of Wichita Fall or any other city in Texas. McMahon’s supposed skyscraper looked like an architectural greguería, a nonsense of reddish bricks: narrow, disproportionate and above all low, ridiculously low. To be precise, it measured 12 meters high, about six meters deep and just three meters wide.

On Medium they slip that in their day they sarcastically compared it to a “skyscraper for ants.” Whether or not this was the case, what we know is that the businessmen who had provided funds for the project did not realize that ridiculous size until it was too late and that they became so angry that they took McMahon to court. After all, he had scammed them… Right?

All about numbers (and fine print). No. The judge who had to settle the dispute did not find any fraud, nor deception. And if McMahon’s partners recovered any money, it was only what had been reserved for the elevators after the company that was supposed to install them refused to fulfill the order given the ridiculous dimensions of the supposed skyscraper.

The fact that McMahon went away without a hitch, however, has more to do with mathematics and laziness than with his ability to deceive or the skill of the lawyer who defended him. If the judge ruled that there was no deception, it was because, in fact, there was no deception. Not at least if we stick to the facts.

Of feet, inches and omissions. The plan that McMahon had presented to investors at the time showed a height of 480. A figure that they automatically assumed corresponded to feet, but which in reality represented another considerably smaller unit of measurement: inches. Transferred to our metric system, it would be equivalent to a businessman believing he was participating in a tower of almost 150 meters when in reality it will measure just over 12 m.

Scammer me? The confusion was possible thanks to the lack of attention of investors and the cunning imprecision with which JD McMahon handled himself, but in favor of the former it must be pointed out that it is easier to confuse their measurements than ours. Perhaps the abbreviations m (meter) and cm (centimeter) are not very similar, but in the Anglo-Saxon system feet are marked with one apostrophe (‘) and inches with two (”). If small fonts are used on the plans, the rush of investors to join a business that promises to be juicy is added to that…

…the result is a group of proud businessmen believing they are signing the deal of their lives when in reality they are contributing a small fortune to build an extravagant block 480” high, 260” deep and 120” wide. The final building could not even accommodate elevators and Texas Coop Power explains that the stairs that connected the upper floors ended up occupying approximately 25% of its floors. It is even said that for a time those who wanted to climb to the “higher” floors needed an outside staircase.

Small building, big ridiculous, huge attraction. When it was big, the Newby-McMahon, which is how the building is known today, only had one thing: the embarrassment that its investors went through, who had no choice but to resign themselves and use that peculiar tower as best they could, far from the display. which they had dreamed of in 1919. Since then the building has lived a chronicle almost as eventful as its beginnings: throughout the last century it has been boarded up and on the verge of demolition, it has passed through the hands of the Heritage Society, It has undergone an ambitious rehabilitation and has hosted several businesses.

Over time, however, it has become something more than the memory of an old deception. The Newby-McMahon is today one of the most peculiar and popular tourist attractions in Wichita Falls and is the subject of a good number of articles and reviews, including the one that he dedicated last year the Spanish architect and popularizer Pedro Torrijos. His success is largely due to the fact that in the 1920s “Ripley’s Belive It or Not!” He named it “the smallest skyscraper in the world.”

He still retains the title for pride? by JD McMahon and I remember that it is always advisable to read the fine print before signing a contract.

Images: Wikipedia (Michael Barera) and Travis K. Witt (Wikipedia)

