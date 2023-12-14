Buying Spanish public debt has become the investment par excellence for the majority of Spaniards this year. Although the rise in interest rates and brutal inflation have hit hard the pockets of families with mortgages and low incomes, there has been another winner of the current economic situation: the investor of fixed income products such as Treasury bills, government bonds and obligations, whose yields have been at their highest levels for almost a decade.

This year, Spaniards have left an unprecedented record of investment in Treasury bills.

The data. This high profitability of short-term debt has caused queues and queues of individuals (and many retirees) at the Bank of Spain in recent months. Also problems obtaining an appointment or crashes on the Treasury website. All this will pass to posterity. The objective: buy Treasury bills. The Spaniards have increased their investment to exceed 28,000 million euros in 2023, a record. Especially considering that in 2022, when its profitability began to increase, household investment was barely around 99 million euros.

In total, family participation has multiplied by 216 in one year, according to official figures from the Bank of Spain.

What are they? The State issues public debt, such as Treasury bills, to finance and sustain public spending. Savers and investors can buy these assets in order to obtain a return (which they know in advance) for their capital. These are issued for a short term (less than one year) and at a discount, that is, they give the right to collect a predetermined amount on an agreed date. The difference between the acquisition price and the redemption price is the profitability they offer.

How do they work? They are issued through auction. Investors submit their purchase requests to the Treasury, and it decides the minimum price it agrees to receive. The minimum amount of each request is 1,000 euros and those that exceed this amount must be multiples of 1,000 euros. There are several types, depending on the time we will want to wait to receive the face value. Every month the Treasury issues 3, 6, 9 and 12 month bills. The interested party pays at the beginning and after that time receives the face value. And this is where the question arises as to why they are attracting so much attention.

Because? Because its returns have surpassed the 4% mark, standing at 3.7% in the last auction. It all started when the European Central Bank (ECB) began to raise interest rates between August and September, we told Xataka. It was then when the profitability of short-term Spanish debt went from being in negative territory (where it had been since 2015) to becoming a form of remuneration for investors. Since then, and as the institution decreed further increases in interest rates, the profitability offered by the bills continued to rise.

According to Josep Soler, executive advisor of the Spanish Association of Financial Advisors and Planners (EFPA) in this article in La Vanguardia, it is logical to “bet on placements that have a performance that at least allows for maintaining purchasing power.” And he points out that public debt is currently a good placement for conservative savers: “Unlike what happens with variable income assets, in fixed income the investor knows in advance the profitability that will be achieved in a given period.” . And within this type of investment products, it is the safest as long as it is backed by countries that have a high rating, as is the case of Spain.”

How much are we talking about in total? The Spanish Public Treasury yesterday placed 1,741.97 million euros in the last auction of the year, of 3 and 9 month bills, and has done so by raising the profitability to 3 months and slightly cutting the remuneration offered to investors for the reference to 9 months. In any case, the interest offered by these securities is around 3.7%. To give you an idea: the joint demand from both references has doubled what was awarded, with requests of 4,917.88 million euros.

Households, main investors. As we said before, high profitability has meant that households and non-financial institutions have drastically increased their participation in this type of investment, going from a share of 0.1% in September 2022 to almost 30% in September 2023. In fact, households are already the largest holders of Spanish Treasury bills for the second time in history, according to data from the Bank of Spain. Even ahead of foreign investors (18,704 million), monetary financial institutions (11,054 million), money market funds (10,217 million) and public administrations (3,732 million).

Image: Luis O. Boettner (Flickr)

