The characters of South Park They will star in a new video game next year. THQ Nordic and the Question team have revealed the release date for South Park: Snow Day!the new installment of the saga based on the popular animated series that will head to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC starting on March 26, 2024.

In this new chapter, players will take the role of a new boy who has just arrived in town and will join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny in a 3D adventure. The group will sign up to celebrate an unforgettable day in which snow will be the main protagonist while everyone together will try to save the world and enjoy a day without having to go to class.

In addition, the four characters can be controlled by four players to live together a crazy cooperative adventure while they perform special attacks and become stronger with better weapons and powerful abilities to defeat groups of enemies and final bosses. In the trailer dedicated to this announcement you can see in more detail what the game will look like and all these details.

South Park: Snow Day! It will go on sale with a price of 29.99 euros, while its digital edition will cost 39.99 euros, which will include all the base content and its season pass. On the other hand, those who prefer something more can opt for the collector's editionvalued at 219.99 euros, which will include all of the following:





A copy of the game A Cartman figurine A snow globe featuring Cartman A Cartman hat A selection of tarot cards Soundtrack

