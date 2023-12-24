You have to trust the process.

Grand Theft Auto VI is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games in history, and its predecessor has ended up becoming one of the best-selling titles, surpassing the great titans of the most classic era of our medium. After the premiere of the first trailer for this game we were able to learn that it would arrive during the year 2025, something that saddened all of us who were looking forward to this title, but there are certain users who have taken this disappointment further, even going so far as to make a bit of a fool of yourself according to another part of the community.

As shared with the following Reddit publication, there is a petition on a signature collection website that aims, and we quote verbatim, “skip 2024 and go directly to 2025 so we can have GTA VI now”which has sparked ridicule from part of the community.

Petition to skip 2024

byu/jiar300 inGTA6

If you have thought that all of this is totally real, and another example that video game communities tend to border on the ridiculous at times, the truth is that you should rethink this. As you can see, The post is classified as “Meme”and when trying to search for the request it does not appear, and we can simply find the image published on Reddit.

With the latter in mind we can conclude that this has simply been a joke in reference to how much Users want to be able to play GTA VI nowbut it doesn't go beyond a simple Reddit joke.

One of the most anticipated releases in history

As we have already mentioned, GTA VI is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated releases in video game history, and the wait finally seems to be close to coming to an end. Besides, after the successful launch of Red Dead Redemption 2considered one of the best games in history, it is natural to even have blind faith in Rockstar, especially if we leave aside the titles that they have published but on which they have not worked directly, such as the remasters of the classic GTA or the recent port of the first Red Dead Redemption.

