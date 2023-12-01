Craig Breen passed away seven and a half months ago due to a tragic accident which occurred on 13 April near Lobor, Croatia, while the Hyundai Motorsport driver was busy carrying out a test in view of the Croatian Rally, fourth appointment of the WRC 2023. Yet, all this time seems not to have passed.

The pain for the loss of the Irishman from Slieverue has surfaced and resurfaces often, as well as the memory he left for all the workers and enthusiasts of the WRC but, more generally, of the world of rallying. Almost 8 months after that terrible noon, the Craig Breen Foundation was created.

It is a foundation whose aim is to help young talents develop and try to make their way in the world of rallying. The same goal that in 2023 had led Craig to offer support and funds to the Irish J1000 Forestry Series, dedicated to riders aged 14 to 17.

The foundation has therefore decided to continue giving this support to help young drivers develop their path in motorsport with the specific aim of honoring Craig’s memory. That’s not all, because Hyundai Motorsport (team for which Craig raced in 2023), Sports & You, Hyundai Portugal (team for which he raced in 2023), Hyundai Spain, the Irish motoring federation and the FIA.

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team

The Craig Breen Foundation will support the J1000 Series for a minimum of 5 years starting in 2024. The initial budget made available to the category for the 2024 vintage will be 35,000 euros, divided into various prizes. Among these, there will be some not related to money, but they will provide a valuable experience including a day of note-taking instruction with Paul Nagle, Craig’s friend and penultimate navigator before his retirement in the final months of 2022 .

There will also be the possibility for a crew to take part in a round of the 2024/2025 Portuguese Rally Championship with the Sports&You team, the same one with which Craig raced some events in 2023 at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 N Rally2. This will be made possible by the commitment of Hyundai Portugal and Hyundai Spain.

At the end of its first statement, the foundation wanted to thank Hyundai Motorsport for its great support. This will allow us to best honor Breen’s memory and carry forward what he had started doing a few weeks before that last, tragic day. A way for young people to pursue their dreams. Just like Craig did in life.