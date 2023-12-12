The expected and so long-awaited Sora amiibo has finally landed on My Nintendo Store. At the moment, it seems that the long-awaited product cannot be purchased directly but we can reserve it now in the official Nintendo store.

In fact the price of reservation is €14.99 at the moment. Sora He is one of the most important Kingdom Hearts characters, as is his appearance in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Collection. In fact, this acclaimed character has landed in style on My Nintendo Store.

He Sora amiibo will be available for direct purchase (or reservation delivery if you currently reserve it), starting February 16, 2023. Orders are limited to 1 per customer, so if you plan to reserve several you will have to do so with different accounts or in different orders. This limitation is temporary.

Amiibo compatibility page

Official Website