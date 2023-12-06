Something similar happens with diamonds with oil, gold or uranium: if we draw a map in which the space occupied by each state depends on its production, we would end up with a totally disproportionate plane in which a handful of nations monopolize almost everything. The rest would be lowercase or not even appear.

Graphic designer Sam Parker recently decided to do a similar exercise for Visual Capitalist and the result is a fascinating graph that clearly reflects the overwhelming weight of two nations in the diamond business, at least if we stick to the production of diamonds. gross in carats and its value.

Which is it? We explain it to you.

More diamonds, same map. Visual Capitalist’s map is based on data collected by the Kimberley Process (KP), an initiative created to prevent the flow of diamonds from conflict zones and in which 85 countries participate. Each year its observatory provides a global “photo” of the production of rough diamonds around the world, taking into account both its volume and valuation. And that of 2022 leaves some interesting readings. The first, that production grows. The second, that the majority remains in the hands of a select club of nations.

What the numbers say. Its 2022 balance shows a rough diamond production of 119.9 million carats with a value of around $16 billion, considerably above the 118.7 and 12,9000 recorded in 2021 or the 107.2 and 9,200 in 2020. In any case it does not represent a record production value. In 2017 the industry had touched 151 million carats with a value that exceeded 14 billion dollars.

What has not changed in recent years are the two largest producers in the world: the Russian Federation and Botswana, followed by Canada and the Congo.





Russia’s dominion. If we look at rough diamond production, Russian dominance is overwhelming. The federation registered 41.9 million carats, almost double that of Botswana, which occupies second place in the ranking with 24.5. In third place is Canada (16.2), in fourth the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9.9) and in fifth South Africa (9.6). The “Top 10” is completed by Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Tanzania, nations all located in Africa.

Of mines and corporations. Russia has a huge diamond deposit in Yakutia, in the far east of the country. Aikhal, Udacchi and Niurba are located there, some of the largest mines of the precious resource. Royal Coster estimates that the first, Aikhal alone, generates an annual production of about 1.3 million carats. In Putin’s country we also find Alrosa, often cited as the largest diamond producing company on the planet. In 2021, its group reached 32.4 million carats, according to Statista, slightly more than De Beers, a South African-British corporation, which stood at 32 million.









Scene changes. Global Data points out, however, that the sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine may have affected Alrosa’s activity, complicating obtaining financing and making payments through sanctioned banks. Even so, Russia has taken advantage of the good progress of its business with Indian trade in recent months, registering year-on-year growth of 9% and results not seen in five years.

Visual Capitalist itself indicates that the Kimberley Process tables and the figures attributed to Russia suggest that the country’s diamond production is evading sanctions due to the complexity of tracking the origin of the diamonds. It is estimated that around 90% of diamonds are cut and polished in India, where stones from Siberia also arrive.

From carats to dollars. One thing is the volume of production and another is its value. Carats are key, but factors such as cut, color or clarity also enter the equation. This difference explains that although Russia is in the lead in extraction, it is not the one that achieves a valuation value in KP statistics. The observatory assigns that place to Botswana with 4.7 billion dollars, above the 3,500 from Russia, almost 2,000 from Angola and 1,900 from Canada. On the list of the “TOP 10” in valuation are again nations spread across Africa: South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

Reviewing figures… and markets. Although when we talk about diamonds we usually automatically think of jewelry, the truth is that only a small portion of them end up set as precious stones in rings, bracelets or pendants. This is remembered by one of its major producers, Canada, which specifies that only 20% of world production is dedicated to ornamental purposes.

The other 80% is dedicated to industrial and research applications in which diamonds are key due to their valuable properties. “As the hardest material known, diamonds have been used for centuries as abrasives for cutting, drilling, grinding and polishing,” he adds. “It is the dominant industrial use.”

There are a couple of other pieces of information that help understand the scope of the business and how it is distributed on a global scale. Statista estimates that in 2021 the total value of the diamond jewelry market amounted to $87 billion, $19 billion more than the previous year. In terms of reserves, it is estimated that Russia and Botswana share the largest reserves in the world, with 600 and 300 million carats, respectively.

Images: Visual Capitalist and Kimberley Process Statistics

