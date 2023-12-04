This came on the occasion of Al Jaber’s announcement, during the World Climate Action Summit on Saturday, of the launch of the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator,” which is a set of initiatives aimed at achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, and significantly reducing global emissions.

According to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, this accelerator focuses on three main axes: accelerating the construction of the future energy system and expanding reliance on it, simultaneously reducing emissions from the current energy system, and urgently supporting mitigation efforts by reducing emissions of methane and greenhouse gases other than dioxide. Carbon.

The Global Accelerator for Emissions Reduction is a comprehensive plan to bring about broad, radical change and deal with both the supply and demand sides of the energy sector simultaneously. Its preparation relied on the opinions and inputs of a number of key stakeholders, including international organizations and a group of governments, officials, non-governmental organizations and leaders of industrial sectors. .

Al-Jaber explained that the world needs energy in all fields, and that it is necessary to develop the energy sources currently used and mitigate billions of tons of their emissions, while gradually moving to emission-free alternatives, so the COP28 presidency launched the global accelerator to reduce emissions.

He said that the launch of the accelerator constitutes a decisive step aimed at addressing the various challenges that have delayed achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector until now, and pointed out that its initiatives are based on frameworks of supervision and continuous follow-up to ensure the fulfillment of obligations.

The COP28 President added that the accelerator has contributed to more countries and companies from all sectors taking action to reduce their emissions in line with COP28’s primary goal of maintaining the possibility of avoiding global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Accelerating the construction and expansion of the future clean energy system

More than 116 countries have signed the UAE Pledge on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, committing to work to triple the global production capacity of renewable energy sources and double the rate of annual energy efficiency improvement from 2 percent to more than 4 percent by 2030.

By joining the UAE Hydrogen Declaration, 27 countries agreed to adopt a global certification standard and recognize existing certification schemes for hydrogen production, which contributes to enhancing global trade opportunities related to low-emission hydrogen.

Reducing emissions from the current energy system

50 companies representing more than 40 percent of global oil production have signed the “Oil and Gas Sector Emissions Reduction Charter,” within the framework of the “Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator,” whereby this country commits to reaching net zero emissions of methane and stopping gas flaring by 2030. And achieving climate neutrality by 2050. More than 29 national oil companies have committed to the charter, which is the largest number ever of national oil companies that have signed a pledge to reduce emissions. The oil and gas sector emissions reduction charter is an important step in the process of strengthening measures that are in line with… With the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The signatories to the Charter commit to identifying a number of key measures, including investing in building a future energy system, including renewable energy sources and low-emission fuels, and expanding the application of transparency principles, including strengthening independent measurement, monitoring and verification of greenhouse gas emissions and their level of reduction, and progressing achieved in reducing emissions, enhancing consensus on the practices currently applied in the industrial sector to accelerate the reduction of emissions in its operations, and raising the ceiling of ambition to implement current best practices by 2030 to reduce emissions collectively, in addition to ensuring energy security and availability at an appropriate cost to support the development of economies. Around the world.

The announcement of the Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator also includes the launch of the “Industrial Transition Accelerator”, which aims to accelerate the reduction of emissions in key emission-intensive sectors, and calls on policymakers, technical experts, and financial supporters to work collectively and cooperate with other industrial sectors, to accelerate and expand the scope of targeted investments. To reduce emissions.

Methane is a greenhouse gas other than carbon dioxide

The third pillar of the Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator addresses methane and non-CO2 greenhouse gases, aiming to reduce economy-wide methane emissions.

To achieve this goal, more than $1 billion will be mobilized to support methane reduction projects, with additional information being released during the current day of December 5, which is dedicated to the energy topic within the COP28 program for specialized topics.

The Global Emissions Reduction Accelerator includes the Global Cooling Pledge, which 52 countries have signed so far, and aims to significantly reduce global cooling emissions by up to 68 percent by 2050, as these emissions represent 7 percent of total global emissions, and the number is expected to triple with More countries use air conditioning.