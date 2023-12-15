This came after the COP28 Presidency and the International Energy Agency concluded their high-level dialogue sessions, where Al Jaber praised the role of these sessions in reaching consensus on the basic elements required to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, indicating that this process and its complexities require agreement on the components. basic requirements for its implementation.

Al Jaber added that providing a highly ambitious response to the global toll and preserving the possibility of avoiding the increase in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius requires collective action, and he welcomed the measures proposed by global leaders during the closing session, calling for continuing to work with optimism and an open mind throughout the COP28 activities and after them.

The closing session of the dialogue was attended by more than 40 senior officials from around the world, including 4 heads of state and government, 18 ministers and heads of negotiating delegations, in addition to a number of leaders of international organizations.

The sessions, co-chaired by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of COP28, and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, concluded with reaching a consensus on the need to intensify efforts to preserve the possibility of achieving the 1.5 degree Celsius goal, by achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector. Participants also affirmed their support for the COP28 Presidency’s call to present an ambitious response to the global outcome to assess progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement during the conference.

For his part, Fatih Birol praised the participants’ solidarity and support for the five goals that the International Energy Agency calls for agreement at COP28, which include increasing the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times by 2030, doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvement by the same date, and the oil and gas sector’s commitment to coordinating its strategies to ensure It contributes to maintaining the possibility of achieving the 1.5°C goal, including reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions, focusing on reducing methane emissions by 2030, activating clean energy financing mechanisms in developing countries on a large scale, and gradually reducing the use of traditional fuels that are not Reducing its emissions, starting with stopping licensing for the establishment of new coal-fired stations and factories.

The attendees also affirmed their support for the “Global Pledge for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency” issued by the COP28 Presidency, which has the support of more than 110 countries so far. The session also reached consensus on the need to take urgent measures to stop the construction of factories and power stations operating with coal, the emissions of which are difficult to mitigate. And accelerating the decommissioning of current stations.

During the dialogue session, leaders and officials of developing countries expressed their support for accelerating the expansion of the production and use of renewable energy, their commitment to the goals of increasing renewable energy for the year 2030, and highlighted their action plans for energy efficiency.

The fifth concluding dialogue, which was held during the World Climate Action Summit on the sidelines of COP28 activities in Dubai, comes after a year of engagements and engagements in which the main elements of the transition in the energy sector were discussed, which included renewable energy, energy efficiency, financing, and the supply and demand sides. For oil and gas, reducing emissions.