The Juventus ideas for the global expansion of the brand, starting from the remote involvement of fans, with 480 Fan Clubs in the world, up to the opening of a branch office in Hong Kong in 2019: with the activity in China, with a constant growth on social media and camps for children, and collaborations with Saudi football in line with the historic Club 15 project, the Lady looks well beyond the borders

There is a lot of Juve even far from Italy. Just think of China, which has become the first country after Italy with the largest number of official Juventus fan clubs (19), returning to pre-Covid numbers. Moving on from the United States, chosen by the club for the latest summer tours, and arriving in Arabia: there they also chose the Juventus training model to become great and climb the hierarchies of international football not only through huge investments in the market. The expansion of the Juventus brand is widespread and passes above all through two main aspects: the involvement of fans even remotely and the transfer of the principles that have always distinguished the Lady on and off the pitch.