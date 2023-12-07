Since Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip has resumed, it has become increasingly difficult for the civilian population to find a safe place. In the first phase of the war, more than a million people had moved from the north of the Strip to the south, following the instructions of the Israeli army, which had concentrated its operations north of the Wadi Gaza canal. After the end of the truce, the operations instead moved south and in particular to Khan Yunis, the main southern city where hundreds of thousands of people had found refuge.

According to the United Nations and humanitarian agencies, no place inside the Gaza Strip is safe anymore. Israel, on the other hand, claims to provide timely instructions to the civilian population to protect themselves from the bombings. To do this, it uses a map that divides the territory of Gaza into 623 areas: through leaflets dropped by military planes, posts on social networks, radio broadcasts and a call center, it communicates the areas that will be subject to bombing, inviting civilians to leave them.

However, following the instructions is not easy: the map is confusing and the division into zones is not always recognizable in an area often devastated by bombing. Not to mention that access to the necessary information can be difficult: in the Strip since the beginning of the war it has been difficult to find electricity to recharge phones while the internet connection is often interrupted. Even if you manage to recover the information and interpret it correctly, moving to areas defined as “safe”, often taking entire families and the few remaining personal effects with you, is neither immediate nor simple. And the Israeli army’s maps change and are updated frequently.

#urgent Residents of the Gaza Strip, the IDF has resumed its vigorous action against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. We kindly inform you of the following in order to preserve your security and safety: ⭕️To the residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Mahatta, Al-Katiba, Hamad, Al-Satar, Bani Suhaila and Ma’an in Blocks 36, 54-38, 221-219

For your safety, we invite you… pic.twitter.com/wBa5IPSfmW – Avichay Adraee (@AvichaiAdraee) December 3, 2023

The map and the division into 623 zones date back to about fifty years ago, when Israel in the early 1970s planned a vast reconstruction of the Strip which it permanently occupied at the time. The construction work, which also included the Al-Shifa hospital, was interrupted after a few years, in 1977, at the behest of the right-wing government of Menachem Begin.

However, the map remained and is used not only to warn the population about the bombings but also to manage the invasion by the army. The Haaretz newspaper explains how an interactive map with the same division into zones is the basis on which the movements of the population are monitored from the army headquarters, based on cell phone signals, posts on social media and reports from humanitarian organizations. Each of the 623 zones takes on a different color based on the density of the population present.

Since the beginning of the invasion around 16,000 Palestinians have been killed by bombings, with a high percentage of women and children: unable to follow the small but continuous movements that would be necessary to find a safe haven in the city of Khan Yunis, a a large number of Palestinians are concentrating in Rafah, in the extreme south of the Strip, near the crossing with Egypt which however remains closed.