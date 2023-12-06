On Monday the news site Politico published some information contained in internal documents of the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office on the alleged corruption scandal known as “Qatargate”, which has involved several European parliamentarians, officials and lobbyists for about a year.

The Politico article contains no unexpected news nor does it mention people other than those already involved because they were indicted or questioned. However, the leaked documents seem to better clarify the activities of former parliamentarian Pier Antonio Panzeri, accused of being the head of a corruption network that attempted to influence some European parliamentarians. According to the accusation, Panzeri promised them money and benefits in exchange for favorable decisions for some countries, especially Qatar and Morocco.

Politico writes for example that Panzeri had noted about 300 activities carried out in favor of his employers in a document, read by Politico. This document would also mention Maria Arena, a current deputy of the Belgian Socialist Party, very close to Panzeri. Arena was questioned as part of the investigation but she has not been charged by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

In various other passages of the document Panzeri says that he influenced various decisions taken by the European Parliament in favor of his employers, some even at a high level, but it is not clear whether he actually did so, and whether he obtained those decisions by giving or promising money to parliamentarians in office. Lobbying is permitted within the European Parliament, but it turns into a corruption operation when officials or parliamentarians of an institution make a decision in exchange for a very concrete advantage: money, favours, advantages for themselves or their relatives or colleagues.

The information reported by Politico should however be taken with caution. Based on the latest developments, some of the prosecutor’s accusations appear to have fallen flat, the investigation has suffered various slowdowns and it seems that the trial will not begin before the spring of 2024.

The case began in mid-December 2022, when the Belgian authorities arrested several sitting parliamentarians, lobbyists and European officials on charges of having served the interests of at least three countries outside the Union, Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania, for payment .

Panzeri, a former trade unionist and European parliamentarian for the Democratic Party between 2004 and 2019, who later became a lobbyist, were arrested; his historic collaborator Francesco Giorgi, and one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament and Giorgi’s companion, the Greek Eva Kaili. Then in February two other European parliamentarians were arrested, Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella. Also in February, Panzeri admitted his involvement in the case and signed an agreement to collaborate with the Belgian prosecutor’s office in exchange for a reduced sentence. He had been under house arrest since April and was released on parole at the end of September. All the other people involved in the meantime have also been released from prison, awaiting trial in which they are accused of corruption, money laundering and criminal association.

– Read also: What happened to Qatargate

Politico writes that among the documents viewed there would be in particular a table of eight cards and more than 300 entries found in Giorgi’s laptop during searches by the Belgian police, and managed together with Panzeri. Each entry would concern an action that Panzeri and Giorgi would have carried out to manipulate the agenda of the European Parliament, accompanied by the compensation requested from the countries that would have benefited from it, namely Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania. According to the table, the two would have obtained a total of four million euros between 2018 and 2022. During the searches in the homes and offices of the parliamentarians involved, a total of one and a half million euros in cash had been seized.

According to the documents, the two achieved their goals by using a network of collaborators who worked within Parliament and who they defined as their “soldiers”. It is not clear whether among these there are people who have not yet been identified or arrested by the Belgian police, nor whether the “soldiers” received part of the compensation collected by Panzeri and Giorgi.

The actions described in the documents include the blocking of several parliamentary resolutions that condemned Qatar for its poor respect for the human rights of foreign workers, to smaller but indicative operations of the relationship that would be established between the two European officials and the governments of the countries involved. Among these, Politico says, for example, that Giorgi would have come across a book that criticized Qatar and would therefore have “destroyed” all the copies of this book found in the European Parliament.

How effective the efforts of Panzeri and Giorgi and their “soldiers” were in improving the position and image of Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania in the European Parliament is unclear, just as it is uncertain whether all the results reported in the documents are actually credit to them. The table contains resolutions and decisions over which the two did not have much influence. Giorgi himself, according to Politico, admitted during interrogations with the Belgian federal police that he and Panzeri exploited the complex and somewhat arcane functioning of the European institutions to magnify their influence in the eyes of the countries that hired them.

– Read also: What a parliamentarian Antonio Panzeri was

According to Politico, Panzeri and Giorgi’s main objective in their careers as lobbyists was to ensure the achievement of an agreement that would eliminate the need to obtain a visa for those entering European Union countries from Qatar, for short periods. A few days before Panzeri and Giorgi were arrested, the agreement had received the approval of Parliament’s Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee. All that was missing for definitive approval was the final vote of Parliament, which was suspended immediately after the arrest of Panzeri and Giorgi.

Politico writes that it has seen other documents in which Panzeri, before the vote was suspended, suggested to Qatari officials two “action plans” which indicated who they should contact and who they should put pressure on to ensure that the agreement was reached: in particular, it would have been necessary to avoid the creation of opposition from European parliamentarians who had criticized Qatar for its way of treating migrant workers and journalists. It is not clear whether Qatar actually put pressure on these European parliamentarians, and if so what kind of pressure it was.

In the table Giorgi would have written that he had “neutralised” six parliamentary resolutions condemning Qatar between June 2021 and November 2022, despite the fact that Parliament approved a resolution of this type on 24 November 2022. Again, it is not clear if and how Giorgi managed to avoid the approval of those motions: either by exercising legitimate influence as a lobbyist, or by promising money or other advantages to the parliamentarians involved.

Another series of actions described in the document would concern the efforts of Panzeri and Giorgi to “change the narrative” within the European Parliament regarding the football World Cup which took place in Qatar in 2022: the country had been accused of having exploited many migrant workers to quickly build the structures necessary to host the event and caused the death of thousands of them due to the extreme working conditions to which they were subjected. In February 2020, for example, the two allegedly prepared detailed notes for the Foreign Minister of Qatar, who was to make a speech before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. For the occasion they would also have ensured the presence of some deputies “to ask targeted questions” to the minister.

Panzeri and Giorgi would also have worked hard to discredit some political enemies of the countries they worked for. At the beginning of 2021, for example, the two would have tried to prevent, and failed, the appointment of Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, an important official of the United Arab Emirates police, as president of Interpol, the international organization with which the forces of police in almost every country in the world. Relations between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have long been very tense and they had no official diplomatic relations since 2017, which were then resumed in 2021.

– Read also: Qatar doesn’t just try with the European Parliament

The documents read by Politico also mention Morocco and Mauritania, two other countries that have hired Panzeri and Giorgi as lobbyists to look after their interests within the European institutions.

From the table it appears that Panzeri and Giorgi contributed to the approval of a parliamentary resolution against Algeria, which according to them would have indirectly favored Morocco. They also took credit for convincing Parliament to approve a “more moderate text” of a resolution criticizing Morocco for its handling of the 2021 migration crisis. Efforts for Mauritania would instead focus on improving its image public: the two claim to have prevented, for example, a human rights activist disliked by the Mauritanian government from obtaining the Sakharov prize for the protection of freedom of thought, the most important recognition for human rights in Europe.

– Read also: Mauritania’s little-told role in Qatargate

An anonymous person close to Giorgi’s lawyers told Politico that the document was actually designed to “strengthen” Panzeri’s image in the eyes of his foreign employers and that it would not be “credible” as evidence of the activity of influence.