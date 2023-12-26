A few days after we learned what the sentence would be for Arion Kurtaj, the 18-year-old hacker who led to the huge leak of 'GTA VI' material a little over a year ago, Rockstar has been the victim of a new leak. This time This is the complete source code of 'GTA V', its best-selling gamewhich has been distributed through all types of channels and platforms, some as widely used as Telegram groups or Discord servers.

In fact, this new leak is related to Kurtaj's conviction: his hacker group, LAPSUS$, is the one who was in charge this Christmas Eve, according to Bleeping Computer, of spreading the code. A good part of their messages demanded Kurtaj's release with the hashtag #FreeArionKurtaj. Apparently the code had been in the group's possession for months, and had been released in certain areas of the Dark Web in August 2023. One of the motivations for the final release, according to a member of LAPSUS$, has been to combat scams to modders of the game in which the source code was used as a hook.

Source codes are among the best kept secrets of successful games: It is the entire internal structure of a program before being compiled into its final form and reveals absolutely all the data about it, encoded in a programming language. Its protection is essential to prevent unauthorized copies and, of course, mods of it.

We are talking about 4GB of source code that corresponds to an early version of 'GTA V', that is, not exactly the same as what was later released. Also included are concept and reference images, and even a Python script file for 'GTA 6', which has already been thoroughly examined and does not seem to include new information about the highly anticipated Rockstar game that we will be able to play in 2025.

They are canceled

It is not the only information that LAPSUS$ hackers have shared. Also have released information about different canceled Rockstar projects, among which several DLCs for 'GTA V', a 'GTA Tokyo' or 'Bully 2' stand out. The latter, without a doubt, has been the most commented and spread on social networksdue to the controversy sparked by the first game (known in Europe as 'Canis Canem Edit'), originally released for the Playstation 2 generation and which performed very well in sales.

As for the material related to the 'GTA' franchise, the planned DLCs included one starring Trevor, up to a total of eight (this information had previously been leaked). As for 'GTA Tokyo' (which we imagine would have changed its name to fit a fictional city), it would have appeared for Playstation 2, joining 'GTA III', 'GTA Vice City' and 'GTA San Andreas'.

Header: Rockstar

