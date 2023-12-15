A German foundation has announced that it will no longer award a prize for political thought to Masha Gessen, an American journalist of Russian origin, as planned, considering her recent article in the New Yorker in which she compared the Gaza Strip to a Jewish ghetto during the the Nazi occupation of Europe.

The decision of the Heinrich Böll Foundation has sparked a wide debate, in a country where discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian issue are a little different from the rest of the world due to Germany's Nazi past and its responsibility for the Shoah. Gessen was due to receive the Hannah Arendt Prize, named after the German historian and philosopher of Jewish origins, in a public ceremony in Bremen on Friday. She will instead receive it on Saturday, but probably without a real ceremony, after the Green party (which is part of the foundation) decided to withdraw its support.

Gessen, who identifies as non-binary and is from a Jewish family, criticized Germany's unconditional support for Israel in a long essay published on December 9 by the New Yorker, arguing that German attention to the memory of the Shoah had led to decisions “out of control”, like the 2019 German parliament resolution that defined a movement promoting a boycott of Israel as anti-Semitic.

In particular, in the passage deemed “unacceptable” by the foundation, Gessen wrote that ghetto would be “the most appropriate word” to describe the Strip, despite the controversy that the comparison between the “condition of the besieged population in Gaza and that of the Jews locked up” may attract. in the ghetto.” He also added: «The word would also give us a way to describe what is happening in Gaza now. The ghetto is about to be “liquidated””, a reference to the expression “Liquidation” which in German used to define the raid on the ghetto in Krakow, Poland, on 13 March 1943.

The foundation said it totally rejects the idea that Israel wants to “combat Gaza like a Nazi-era ghetto.” He had decided to award Gessen in August on the basis of a decision by an independent jury, with the motivation that «by analyzing decline and hope, Gessen recounts power games and totalitarian tendencies but at the same time also civil disobedience and love of freedom.”

In an interview published on Tuesday in the newspaper Die Zeit Gessen recalled that Arendt herself, known for having coined the phrase “the banality of evil” on the occasion of the trial of Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann, had been the subject of great controversy for her criticisms to the nascent Israeli state and the declared desire to exclude the Arab population from it. You said that Arendt had compared the positions of some Israeli parties to those of the Nazis: «I know that those who hold this kind of opinion, especially in Germany, are immediately accused of wanting to relativize the Holocaust. But the problem is that criticizing Israel is often seen as anti-Semitic, which I think is a real anti-Semitic scandal. It goes beyond real anti-Semitism.”

It is not the first case that arises in Germany for a literary prize since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel: on 20 October the Palestinian writer Adania Shibli was supposed to receive a literary prize at the Frankfurt Book Fair, but the ceremony The awards ceremony had been postponed to a later date due to the conflict. Litprom, the cultural association that awarded the prize, had not explained in detail the reasons for the postponement of the award ceremony, but in the previous days some German-language newspapers had criticized Shibli's award ceremony or had defined it as inappropriate due to the content of the novel for which he received the prize, A Minor Detail. The first part of the book recounts the rape and murder of a Palestinian Bedouin girl actually carried out by a group of Israeli soldiers in 1949; the second is the (invented) story of a journalist from Ramallah who decides to investigate the story in the present day and at the end of the book she is killed by other Israeli soldiers after venturing into a military zone without permission.

In Germany the debate on Israel and Palestine is particularly complex. In recent months, several demonstrations organized in defense of the Palestinian cause have been banned, which has caused protests and discontent also because the country is believed to host the largest Palestinian community in Europe, more than 100 thousand people according to estimates.

Unlike what happens in the rest of Western countries where (with exceptions, and simplifying more complex arguments and claims) the positions closest to the Palestinian cause are often supported by the left, in Germany there is a felt and transversal sense of responsibility towards of Israel due to the Shoah, the genocide of European Jews carried out by the Nazi regime in the Second World War. A lot of attention is therefore collectively paid to contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism, to which, however, criticism of Israeli policies is often also attributed.

The collective reworking of German guilt in the extermination of the Jews has meant that today, at an institutional and political level but not only, the German left is more clearly aligned in defense of Israel than other European countries. According to many, including Gessen, this situation has significantly reduced the possibility of criticizing the aggressive policies promoted by Israel, especially in the last years of right-wing governments.