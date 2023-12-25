The Christmas story comes from the province of Savona, Liguria: Davide Carosa, a motorbike enthusiast and with a strong sensitivity towards younger people, created this group which also includes a famous director: “We started recently, we are in 35 and some girls will arrive soon”

The goal is simple: pass on the passion for motorbikes but also for friendship and the sharing. The creator is David Carosa, 49 years old, great motorcycle enthusiast and reader of Moto.it. He lives in Liguria, in the province of Savona.

He calls himself “a nurse like many others” who “works at the center of behavioral disorders in adolescence”. I, who have known him a little, say that he is much more. He is a passionate about life and a person with one strong sense of the Other.

I met Davide after he published this video about young peoplewhich he showed to his boys. From there we started writing to each other and I started following him on social media. That's how I discovered it Company of the 4 wise men, another idea from Davide.

The company of the 4 wise men, or how to convey passion to young people



So the Christmas story comes from Pietra Ligure, Savona, Liguria: “The Company of the 4 wise men It's my idea, kids are important to me. These 4 wise men, who I call like this, are Giorgio Molteni, internationally renowned director who has 74 years old, Dino, Claudio e Renato who are 70″.

Why essays? “Eh, because – Carosa further explained – they come from an important motorcycling background, Giorgio Molteni raced uphill. They have the mentality to live the motorbike and to continue to live it even now as over 70s, with responsibility and a culture of safety. For but they have always been four senators, their generation of motorcyclists, for someone who is in 1974 like me, it is a reference”.

“The idea of ​​creating this group was born to introduce kids to motorbikes. We left at the end of summer 2023, now there are 35 of us and we have recently involved two other boys, one 24 years and the other of 21. One of the two had never even ridden a motorbike. Some girls will join us soon.”

“Let's go out no less than 4 times a weekand at least one of the wise men There is always. The rides we take involve mountains, with lots of curves. The tour par excellence, on which we take the kids, is the one from Borghetto to Calizzano up to Villanuova and then back. This is the classic ride, young people learn to take turns and become familiar with the motorbike. Then we stop at the bar to talk, discuss, laugh.”

“The new young people are approaching us through the social pages we have created but also through word of mouth and through Erica Leali, who has a shop of accessories and protections in Liguria and advertises for us. Our goal is to make this group become a motorcycle club registered with the federation”.

David and the 4 wise men

David Carosa