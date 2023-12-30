Suara.com – The Wonogiri Resort Police succeeded in uncovering the murder case of four victims committed by the suspect Sarmo (35), a resident of Semagar Village, Girimarto District, Wonogiri Regency, Central Java Province.

The suspect Sarmo committed the murder of four victims in 2020 and the case was revealed in December 2023, said the Head of the Central Java Regional Police, Inspector General Pol Ahmad Luthfi, in a press conference at the Wonogiri Police Headquarters, Saturday (30/12/2023).

The Regional Police Chief said that the murder case was revealed at the end of this year, thanks to the hard work of the Wonogiri Police Criminal Investigation Unit supported by the Central Java Regional Police. The disclosure of this murder case is a proud achievement for the National Police.

The suspect was previously revealed to have killed two victims, namely Agung Santosa (47), a resident of Sajen Village, Trucuk District, Klaten and Sunaryo (47), a resident of the Panggil Neighborhood, Jatipurno Wonogiri District/District.

The other two victims who were revealed were Katiyani, a resident of Sanan Village, Girimarto Wonogiri District. It is known that Katiyani's skeleton was found around Giriharjo TPU, Puhpelem District, on May 16 2020.

According to the Regional Police Chief, the victim Katiyani was killed by strangulation and several blows. Then his vehicle and money were confiscated. Another victim was Sudimo, the owner of land rented by Sarmo for a sawmill in Ciman Hamlet, Semagar Village, Girimarto Wonogiri District.

The Sudimo victim, said the Regional Police Chief, was killed by the perpetrator, Sarmo, by poisoning him by drinking tea mixed with apotas. The last two victims, namely Agung Santosa and Sunaryo, were also killed by poisoning from tea mixed with apotas.

The Regional Police Chief explained that starting from the disclosure of two murder cases that were discovered before and with these two victims, there were four victims of murder committed by Sarmo.

The police previously revealed that two victims who were killed by Sarmo were reduced to bones in the Dorok Ciman Forest area, Semagar Village, Girimarto District, Wonogiri, on December 11 2023.

The suspect Sarno will be charged under Article 338 of the Criminal Code, subsidiary to Article 339 of the Criminal Code, concerning the criminal case of murder. The threat of punishment is life imprisonment or imprisonment for a maximum period of 20 years. (Source: Antara)