Michele Antonelli

December 17 – 09:10 – MILAN

Sunday's lunch match will pit him against the man with whom it all began. Lorenzo Colombo today plays and scores for Monza, but it is owned by Milan and it was with the Rossoneri that he cut his teeth in the youth team and began his career in senior football. On 18 July 2020 Stefano Pioli had thrown him onto the pitch in the championship. He just played a handful of minutes in the 5-1 against Bologna, in the summer of football during the pandemic. Then, the attacker had carved out some chances in the first part of the following season, scoring a goal against Bodo Glimt in the Europa League preliminaries.

The recap of his season so far starts from the summer and from a back and forth that lasted weeks. Milan renews a large part of the group and among the most frequent discussions there is a dilemma: “Who will be the deputy Giroud?”. Different ideas. In his last season in Lecce, Colombo convinced: a current of thought pushes to give him an opportunity, someone else thinks it is better to let him have another year of experience in Serie A, perhaps in a team with good prospects like Monza . Milan thinks for a long time, Galliani waits for him: in the end, the discussion ends on September 1st, in the final hours of the transfer window. Colombo goes on loan to the red and whites, the Devil chooses Jovic after having chased Taremi for a long time.

The dynamic immediately clarifies a couple of questions. For Milan, Colombo has quality and is a player they can bet on, but he needs a further step before a real chance in a top team. After the good year in Serie B with Spal (6 goals) and a positive first championship in Serie A with Lecce (33 appearances and 5 goals), in which among other things he was decisive in the match that earned salvation against Monza, things are going more or less according to plan. The class of 2002 continues on his growth path: so far he has scored 3 goals and one assist in 13 appearances with the red and whites, adding minutes and experience to the counter. The brace against Verona (1-3) and the goal against Sassuolo (0-1) gave two important victories to Palladino.

Milan's plan

In recent weeks, reference has been made more than a few times to his future, with eyes on next summer but also in January. Ideas justified by Milan's attacking problems, which however are now receiving an important contribution from a rediscovered Jovic. Colombo is tied to the Rossoneri by a contract until 2028 and, net of investments in the market (with David at the top of Furlani and Moncada's preference list) he will be evaluated in via Aldo Rossi at the end of the season. His stay at Milanello cannot be ruled out, but as usual the first months of 2024 will weigh heavily and the goals will make the difference. Scoring one at San Siro, against the past and some old friends, would certainly simplify the path towards June's reflections.

