We usually say that cold is the absence of heat, but then, what happens when we “remove” all the heat from an object? It is not an easy question to answer since we can only approximate this situation. Today the current record is 38 billionths of a degree above absolute zero, a record that was achieved in a laboratory in Germany.

What is temperature after all?

For years, scientists have tried in various ways to get closer to the limit of -273.15 degrees Celsius, zero Kelvin, absolute zero. Temperature is, although we perceive it in a very different way, it is actually a measure of movement.

Heat is generated by movement, a kind of vibration of molecules and atoms. Cold is therefore the absence not only of heat but of movement. Zero temperature is the total stillness of the molecules.

Reaching that point of absolute zero is, according to our present knowledge of physics, as impossible as reaching the speed of light. However, we have managed to get quite close, up to 38 billionths of a degree (38 picokelvins).

Throw the experiment out the window.

Reaching 38 picokelvins was not an easy task. The team wanted to analyze the Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC), a state of matter that only appears under exceptionally cold conditions. To achieve this, the team of researchers used gas of rubidium atoms (about 100,000 atoms in total). He introduced this gas into a vacuum chamber and reduced its temperature to two billionths of a degree.

At the time this was a record (the previous one was 36 millionths of a degree), but it was not enough for the team. The European Space Agency and the University of Bremen have a tower for microgravity experiments, from which the experiment could be launched. And they do it like that.

In 120 meters of free fall, the researchers quickly turned the magnetic field on and off, reducing the motion of the gas atoms to a minimum and allowing the BEC to float inside the chamber. The details of the experiment were published as an article in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The Bose-Einstein Condensate.

The BEC is the so-called fifth state of matter (the other four being the three “classical” solid, liquid and gas; and the fourth being plasma). The characteristic that makes this state of matter interesting is that in it the atoms begin to behave as a single entity. With this it is possible for physicists to study the quantum properties of matter.

This state of matter was achieved for the first time in the United States in 1995, also starting from rubidium. Shortly after, also in the United States, another team managed to create it from sodium. In 2001, the three researchers who led these experiments received the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The strange physics at the extremes.

Black holes are extremely dense regions of our Universe where the laws of physics do not seem to behave as they do elsewhere. However, extreme density is not the only condition that can make the laws of physics stick to our throats. Extreme temperature is another case.

Specifically the extreme absence of temperature. For example, a 2017 study published in the journal Nature Physics predicted that, in extreme cold, light can behave like a liquid. Another study from the same year, this one published in Nature Communications, explained that helium in a superfluid state could move without experiencing any friction.

The coldest place in the Universe (that we know of).

The experiment achieved 38 picokelvins for only a couple of seconds, but microgravity conditions can be used to extend this period, perhaps as long as 17 seconds. The International Space Station was a pioneer in this regard, but it is possible that the next record will be set on another similar spacecraft, Tiangong, the Chinese space station.

In any case, one may wonder about the universality of these records. As far as we know, these temperatures are much lower than those achieved naturally in the Universe. The coldest region we know of in space is the Boomerang Nebula, located about 5,000 light years from us, in the vicinity of the Centaur constellation. The average temperature of this area is approximately one degree K or -272º C.

Image | ESA/ZARM