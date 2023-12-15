After the first trailer shown at The Game Awards 2023, now the artistic director of Arkane Lyon gives us the long teeth (pun intended) with three conceptual images.

It was one of the most important announcements at The Game Awards 2023, and also unexpected. It is true that we expected a new game from Arkane Studiosbut a Blade video game was not in our thoughts.

But yes, the creators of Dishonored and Deathloop (not to be confused with Arkane Austin, creators of Redfall) surprised us with the announcement of Marvel’s Blade.

Is about an adventure starring Eric Brooks, in third person, which is set in the heart of Paris in the midst of a vampire epidemic. It's very reminiscent of Redfall, by the way.

What we know is that Marvel's Blade will be a single-player game, whose first trailer gave us long teeth. Of course, its development has just begun, so we do not expect it to be launched in 2024.

At least, we can say that, little by little, the Blade title is showing its fangs. Oh, and let's remember that It will probably be exclusive to Xbox and PCexcept surprise.

Three arts of Marvel's Blade, like three suns

In your personal Twitter accountthe game's art director and co-creative director Sebastien Mitton has shared three Marvel's Blade artworks.

Knowing the hype that exists for the title, which It will probably go on sale in 2025 or beyondthe artistic director of Arkane Lyon wanted to compensate with these images.

It goes without saying that They have a brutal look, faithful to the comics, but they are conceptual designs that are not representative of the final game. Not only that, but Arkane Lyon is looking for new staff for his development department.

''Your excitement following the reveal of Marvel's Blade means a lot to us. Here are some exclusive sweets from the sight of our art heroes in Lyon!''

In the first art, we see Blade with his inseparable pistol, while watch the streets of Paris burn (with the Eiffel Tower in the background).

More vibrant is the third art, with our antihero standing up to a horde of bats in the subway. In the second image, we see Eric Brooks stalking his enemies in a gloomy Paris alley.

The game looks brutal, we must admit. We will surely have news in 2024, as well as confirmation of whether it is an Xbox/PC exclusive game, or if it could also come to PS5.

Marvel’s Blade es a development by Arkane Lyon, creators of Deathloop, Dishonored and Prey. Unless there is a surprise, we will not see it in stores until 2025, because its development is still in its initial phases.