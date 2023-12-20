Copper and riots: the closure of the Panama mine shakes the green world

Ecological transition, prosperity and future seem to be terms that are a consequence of each other. But this is not always the case, if we look at the echo of the escalation unleashed around us at the Cobre Panamá copper mine in Panama, amid appeals from Hollywood stars and sentences from national courts. The Cobre Panama mine is a mega city producing $10 billion in revenue. It is extracted from this 1.5% of the metal annually, critical to the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines and power transmission lines around the world.



In 2013, First Quantum, a Canadian mining company, took home, through an acquisition, the titles for copper extraction from Cobre Panama, but 4 years later the Panamanian Supreme Court invalidated the law regulating the original concession. The talks between the parties restarted, then stalled, amid disputes and mass protests that grew day by day, until the approval in October of a new agreement accepted by the Panamanian Congress, which provided for a minimum annual return of 375 million dollars for the country, given that the previous pact was considered not very advantageous for the locals.

But the Court also annuls the last agreement. Environmentalists claim victory with markets in turmoil, both domestic and international. Panama will now have to face an international arbitration that could have disastrous effects on the state coffers, reaching up to 50 billion dollars in losses. The accusation, not too veiled, by the lawyers pursuing the interests of the Canadian multinational, is that the Court was made up mainly of political appointees acting under pressure from public opinion.

The mine, whose extraction activity began in 2019, contributed significantly to the Panamanian economy, representing approximately 3.5% of GDP and 5% of the gross domestic product (GDP), as well as being responsible for 75% of Panamanian exports, with direct employment of approximately 6,600 people, plus all related activities. But also arousing stiff opposition from the population, environmentalists motivated the protests by calling into question national sovereignty and serious environmental violations, including the destruction of biodiversity-rich jungle areas and the degradation of essential local water resources.

At the beginning of November two people died while taking part in the third week of protests against the mining contract, blocking a road in the east of the country. Authorities did not say how they died, but local police reports suggest they were hit by a driver trying to speed through the blockade. The same dynamic was repeated on November 1st with a person hit and killed.

Lina Vega, president of the Panamanian non-profit Fundación Libertad Ciudadana told the Financial Times: “We won a battle that was almost beautiful, but at some point we will have to pay the bill and the bill will be expensive.”

In recent years, Panama has drastically reduced the poverty rate of recent decades, thanks to an investment model that is open and favorable to foreign companies. Its GDP per capita is now higher than that of several nations in Eastern Europe and the Caribbean. But the problems are coming now. The State will have to quickly imagine a form of development alternative to the mining of Cobre Panamawhich does not plan to focus on the imposing presence of multinational companies, but remembers the ax of the impending international arbitration. Not a simple thing. Upon closure of the mine site, with increasing demands for copper, the cost of the metal has increased by 6% in the last five weeks, bringing the price to $8,550 a ton.

Now the case of Panama opens the scenario to similar events in countries where there is even a minimal level of democracy and people protest to defend the territory. The situation in Panama highlights the difficult balance between economic development, environmental rights and national sovereignty, a common theme in many regions of the world, where natural resources are abundant but their management and control remain controversial. There is therefore the question of whether these raw materials, crucial for the green transition, will simply have to be acquired from totalitarian systems, where it is not possible to protest, under penalty of death, and whether this is acceptable for modern democracies.

