Yesterday was the day dedicated to the theme of health COP28 of Dubai. There salute entered the agenda of a United Nations climate conference for the first time and the topic was long overdue to be discussed, as theclimate inaction It costs lives and impacts people’s lives every day. WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “to address the problem of climate crisis it is necessary to address the role of fossil fuels, just as we cannot discuss the lung cancer without recognizing the impact of the tobacco“.

Addressing the #ClimateCrisis necessitates addressing the role of fossil fuels, as much as we can’t discuss lung cancer without acknowledging the impact of tobacco. It’s undeniable.#ClimateAction #COP28 pic.twitter.com/GOhbrBnIKE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 4, 2023

Precisely in view of this event, the Cross Dependency Initiative (XDI), a climate risk analysis company, has published an important relationship called “Global Hospital Infrastructure Physical Climate Risk Report” which highlights the risk of hospital closures due to extreme weather conditions .

According to the report, 1 in 12 hospitals around the world is at risk of total or partial closure due to extreme weather events without a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.

A total of 16,245 hospitals, double those currently at high risk, will fall into this category by the end of the century without a change in pace. The report points out that a residential or commercial building with this level of risk would be considered uninsurable. The research assessed how continued emissions would affect floods, sea ​​level riserisk of fire e storms at the locations of 200,000 hospitals and other types of healthcare facilities and calculates how different emission scenarios can reduce the risk.

The report published on the occasion of Health Day at the United Nations climate conference.

In this scenario, all these 16,245 hospitals will have to be adapted where possible. Even with this huge investment, relocation will be the only option for many.

Of the 16,245 hospitals identified as high risk by 2100, 71% (11,512) are located in low- and middle-income countries.

Limit global warming to 1.8 degrees with a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels would halve the risk of damage to hospital infrastructure compared to a high emissions scenario. With high emissions, the risk of damage to hospitals around the world from extreme weather will increase more than fourfold (311%) by the end of the century. In a low-emissions scenario, this increase in risk is reduced to just 106%.

“Climate change is having an increasing impact on the health of people around the world. What happens when bad weather also causes hospitals to close? Our analysis shows that without a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, global health risks will worsen further, as thousands of hospitals will be unable to provide services during crises,” said Dr. Karl Mallon, director of Science and Technology, XDI (Cross Dependency Initiative).

In Italia, more than 130 hospitals or healthcare facilities would be at high risk of damage from extreme weather events by 2100 if emissions remain high. Average damage suffered by hospitals has already increased by 38% since 1990 due to climate change. Average damage could nearly triple by 2050 (108% increase) and reach 286% by 2100 with high emissions, but would be much lower with rapid emissions reductions. The data were collected through the open data platform healthsites.io, the errors due to this were judged statistically irrelevant.