For a week, public television, radio and news agencies in Poland have had new managers, appointed by the government of the pro-European and centre-right Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Control of the media is turning into the main topic of political conflict in the country, which pits Tusk against the President of the Republic, Andrzej Duda. The state media currently has three directors and two different managements, who consider the rival ones illegitimate.

Prime Minister Tusk had for years been the main opposition leader to the Law and Justice (far right) government, which had transformed Poland into a semi-authoritarian country with strong limitations on the independence of the judiciary and media and drastic reductions in the civil rights of women, minorities and foreigners. The opposition won the elections last October with a result exceeding expectations, and then formed a government supported by a varied majority.

The reform of the Polish media system is one of the main objectives of the new government (the others concern the judicial system, security and rights): since 2015 the Law and Justice government had progressively reduced freedom of information, strongly increasing control over public media and turning them into a sort of official organ of the governing party and a propaganda tool. In one of his first decisions after taking office, Tusk dismissed the heads of public television TVP, radio Polskie Radio and those of the public news agency Polska Agencja Prasowa (PAP).

The government then appointed new managers: the new president of public television is Tomasz Sygut, who became operational immediately. However, supporters and representatives of Law and Justice are trying to resist. Some occupied the television studios and editorial offices for days, while the dismissed management appointed an alternative director of public television, Maciej Łopiński. The National Media Council, a body still controlled by Law and Justice, has appointed a third president, Michał Adamczyk.

Appointed by the new government, Sygut is the one actually operational, but is considered illegitimate by the others.

The conflict moved to an institutional level on Saturday, when President Andrzej Duda decided to veto the budget plan for 2024 approved by the Tusk government. Duda is a former Law and Justice parliamentarian, and his role as president in recent years has more often been that of a political figure linked to the old majority than of an independent and equidistant figure.

Duda vetoed it and said he would personally present an alternative budget plan. The budget law provided for an allocation of over 760 million euros for the public media, deemed necessary to complete the profound reform: the figure was not too far from those allocated by governments in previous years.

Duda's decision was much attacked by the Tusk government: the veto also blocks an increase in the salaries of public teachers, a highly anticipated and popular measure. The institutional clash with the President of the Republic was a rather predictable scenario: Duda is very faithful to Law and Justice and was the protagonist of the semi-authoritarian turn desired by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The new government will probably also find opposition from the Constitutional Court, whose composition has changed a lot in recent years, due to the appointments of new judges close to the far-right party then in government, with highly contested practices.

However, the media reform implemented by the new Tusk government was not only criticized by representatives of Law and Justice, because it followed procedures that were not always totally consistent with the laws of the country. The government suddenly and definitively closed the all-news television channel, canceled some programs and access to part of the archives.