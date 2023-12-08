Since Tuesday, the Israeli army has begun to invade Khan Yunis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, inviting the civilian population to leave, albeit in a decidedly confused manner. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the north of the Strip had taken refuge in Khan Yunis over the last month and a half, the first area that was invaded by the Israeli army at the end of October, and the one that in general was most heavily bombed.

The last major city left for civilians in the Gaza Strip to take refuge in is Rafah, further south of Khan Yunis, on the border with Egypt: it is safer because it has not yet been invaded by land, but even there in fact the Israeli bombings have never stopped in recent weeks.

Nine people were killed in an Israeli shelling in Rafah on Wednesday, according to Reuters’ Palestinian medical sources in the city. The head of United Nations humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths, said that “there is no longer any safe place left for civilians in the southern Gaza Strip”: there are fears that after Khan Yunis the Israeli army could also invade Rafah.

Israel’s military operations in Gaza are a response to the ferocious attack carried out by the radical Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory last October 7: since then the Israeli army first placed siege and bombed the Strip, then began the invasion of land, initially limiting it to the northern part, until in recent days it also invaded the south. The invasion is making it very difficult to get news from the attacked areas: it is not clear how many people are still in Khan Yunis, where intense fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas continues, but according to the United Nations those who have already fled towards Rafah would be tens of thousands.

Rafah is also the only place where in recent weeks it has been possible to get humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and get civilians out. The border crossing with Egypt is the only one that has been opened, albeit irregularly and only with Israel’s approval: all border crossings between the Strip and Israel have remained closed since 7 October.

However, the Kerem Shalom crossing could be opened in the next few days, in the south-east of the Strip, near Rafah: on Thursday evening Israeli and US sources confirmed that Israel had agreed to do so, after weeks of mediation by the United States.

Initially, the Kerem Shalom gate should be opened only to facilitate the inspection processes that Israel carries out on all humanitarian aid trucks entering the Strip from Rafah. However, the decision could at least facilitate and speed up the entry of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.

However, the situation for civilians is dramatic. There are fewer and fewer humanitarian workers in the Strip, most hospitals have stopped functioning and even the United Nations has said that their humanitarian operations have practically stopped completely due to the Israeli invasion.

Meanwhile, fighting between Israel and Hamas continues both in the north, concentrated mainly around the Jabalia refugee camp, and in the south, in Khan Yunis. On Friday morning the al Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said they had blocked an Israeli attempt to free a hostage, and that the latter had been killed in the clashes. In the attacks in Israel on October 7, Hamas kidnapped over 240 Israeli and foreign hostages, 105 of whom were freed during the truce from fighting that ended a week ago.

