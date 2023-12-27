In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

When the world of board games and animated series collide, something magical, fun and completely explosive is born. Exploding Kittensthe game that became a global phenomenon, has not only been transformed into an adult animated series on Netflix, but now, to complete the circle, it presents its latest iteration.

We talk about the board game Exploding Kittens Good vs. Evil, available on Amazon for 21.99 euros. Prepare to be immersed in an experience full of chaos, laughter and, of course, kittens ready to explode.

Exploding Kittens Good vs. Evil

Unleash chaos with Exploding Kittens: Good vs Evil

This board game is the definitive experience to accompany the new Netflix series. With Exploding Kittens Good vs Evil, you will enter into an epic battle between the forces of good and evilwhere your wits and strategy will determine whether you emerge victorious or encounter an explosion.

Based on the original board game, the Netflix adaptation takes the board game concept to a new level. With big-name executive producers behind hits like Beavis and Butthead and The Office, the Serie exploding kittens introduces God and the Devil into a heavenly fightreincarnated as two burly domestic cats.

The perfect package for game nights

Exploding Kittens Good vs. Evil doesn't just stick to classic game mechanics. Introduces unique characters like Godcat, Devilcat and Armageddon, which add a new dimension and a personal touch to each game. Choose your side, deploy your strategy and prepare for moments of pure hilarity and unexpected twists that will keep everyone on the edge of their seat.

Inside the box of Exploding Kittens Good vs. evil, you will find 55 cards illustrated by The Oatmeal, each with its own character and style that brings a rich atmosphere to the game. The included game mat not only makes organizing your game easier, but also adds a visual and tactile element that enriches the experience.

More than a game: a shared experience

Combine this deck with any Exploding Kittens expansion for double the fun and adapt the game to any group or situation. Whether it's a quiet afternoon at home, a family gathering, or a game night with friends, this game guarantees entertainment, competition, and lots of laughs.

Backed by a Netflix series that has brought the madness and charm of exploding kittens to a new audience, Exploding Kittens Good vs. Evil arrives to offer a complete experience for both fans of the first hour and new followers. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this explosive adventure, where laughter is the only certainty and the fun never ends.

