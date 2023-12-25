The animated series Blue-Eyed Samurai has been a great success on Netflix, and is already preparing its second season. But what cinematographic influences can we find in it.

This cinematographic series, provocative and with shocking images. Immerses the viewer in a world of adult animation with a touch of live action. blue eyed samurai, is set in Japan during the Edo period. It follows the story of Mizu, a mixed-race swordmaster who lives in hiding and seeks revenge.

Blue-Eyed Samurai is the creation of Amber Noizumi and Michael Green (LOGAN screenwriter), who also serve as writers and executive producers. Erwin Stoff also serves as executive producer. Jane Wu is the supervising director and producer. The animation studio is Blue Spirit. Voice actors for the original version include Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park and Kenneth Branagh, as well as Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr .and Mark Dacascos.

The keys to your success

season 1 of blue eyed samurai, has managed to captivate the audience with its fascinating narrative and well-developed characters. Throughout its eight episodes, the series has proven to be a gem on the streaming service. Addressing themes ranging from romance and drama to comedy and action. One of the most notable elements is the central character, Mizu, whose voice, played by Maya Erskine, brings to life a story full of twists and emotions.

Mizu's journey is the heart of blue eyed samurai. Taking viewers through decades of a bloody and determined quest. His mission is to hunt down and avenge the white men who ruined his life. This approach, mixed with elements of romance, drama and comedy, makes the series attractive to a wide audience. Mizu encounters a variety of characters throughout her journey, adding additional layers to the narrative and providing memorable moments in each episode.

In the feudal Japan depicted in the series, a sexist society is presented where women are relegated to traditional roles. Most are housewives, while others are forced into prostitution to survive. Mizu infiltrates a brothel to obtain information and watches as various lords and social circles objectify women. This detailed depiction of female oppression adds depth to the plot, showing Mizu's difficult journey in a hostile environment.

Story in constant evolution

The ever-evolving story of blue eyed samurai creates a fluid and transformative journey for Mizu. From anger-filled episodes to moments of searching for closure and healing. The series keeps viewers in suspense. However, the final episodes return Mizu to a bitter path of revenge, adding complexity to her character development. Throughout the series, it pays homage to various franchises from Hollywood and film history, artfully incorporating these influences into its own plot.

Cinematographic influences on Blue-Eyed Samurai

Kill Bill and the journey of “The Bride” in search of revenge

Mizu's story is woven with pain from the beginning. Her mother was the victim of rape by a white man, and this trauma left Mizu with blue eyes, marking her as a “mixed race” and being rejected by her own community. The narrative is complicated by the uncertainty over the death of her mother, generating a thirst for revenge that drives Mizu to hunt down those responsible. This approach is reminiscent of the plot of 2003's Kill Bill, where the Bride seeks revenge after suffering the brutal assault of Bill and his henchmen and the murder of the people she loved.

Mizu blames the loss of her mother, the destruction of her identity, and the denial of happiness on her enemies. Her journey leads her to become a skilled samurai, training with a blind blacksmith and facing toxic enemies. blue eyed samurai highlights themes of empowerment, feminism, and the quest to reclaim stolen destiny, parallel to the Bride's story in Kill Bill.

Disney's Mulan

In a sexist Japanese feudal context, the series exposes the oppression of women. Mizu adopts the identity of a male ronin to survive in a male-dominated world, evoking reminiscences of Mulan, where the main character defies gender expectations to achieve her goals. Unlike Mulan, Mizu's mission is more secret and personal, focused on revenge and less on honor and duty.

The series highlights Mizu's unique approach towards her revenge. Unlike Mulan, Mizu does not initially show empathy for other women. He takes a cold and selfish approach to achieving her goals, deceiving others into believing that he is a powerful and ruthless man. This aspect of his character differentiates him from traditional heroes and adds complexity to his development.

logan

The creator of Blue eyed samurai, Michael Green, pays homage to his work on Logan by weaving elements of Wolverine into the narrative. Mizu's unique sword, made from a fallen meteorite, reflects the indestructibility of Wolverine's adamantium. Furthermore, Mizu shares similarities with Wolverine's self-destructive nature, with his fury and intense attitude. His ability to rapidly regenerate after facing numerous challenges positions her as an unstoppable force, similar to the iconic Marvel character.

The man without a name

Mizu is literally the man with no name, in the first episode. They did not call her Mizu until later, with the goal that the audience would have the experience of treating a mixed-race woman as a strong, silent, masculine character, very similar to the character played by Clint Eastwood in Sergio Leone's Dollar trilogy.

Many other film references include Zatoichi, Lady Snowblood, Onibaba, Kaneto Shindo's Kuroneko, as well as the filmography of Akira Kurosawa.

season 2 of blue eyed samurai promises to take the story to new heights by moving the action to England and leaving feudal Japan. Have you already seen the series? Did you also discover these references? Tell us in the comments.

