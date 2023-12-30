The reboot of the saga could bring us a prequel canceled more than 10 years ago.

Netflix to reboot The Chronicles of Narnia

To the saga of The Chronicles of Narniawritten by C.S. Lewis, has seven books that tell the story of Narnia, a fantasy land where the inhabitants live immersed in the eternal struggle between good and evil. Lewis's books were made into films by Disney con “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (2005) y “Prince Caspian” (2008). Later it would be 20 th Century Fox which would complete the trilogy with “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” (2010). You can see the complete saga on Disney +.

After releasing the third film, Fox proposed the recording of a new installment to continue with the franchise. The film studio tried to adapt the sixth book of CS Lewis's work entitled “The magician's Nephew”a story that precedes the appearance of the Pevensie brothers.

In this novel the plot follows Digory Church y Polly Plummertwo children who, through a magical portal, travel between worlds and trigger the creation of the Kingdom of Narnia. However, due to a lack of agreements and the expiration of the rights on the part of Fox, the project ended up being canceled in 2011.

Now, Netflix has the rights to the franchise which it acquired four years ago and has announced that it will reboot The Chronicles of Narnia with the help of the filmmaker Greta Gerwing. Thirteen years after the last installment we know that the saga will have two new adaptations directed by Gerwing after the success of Barbie (2023), with which he broke all records at the box office. However, at the moment not much more information has been given about what line these next two films in the Narnia universe will follow.

The novel of “The Magician's Nephew” covers the entire beginning of the story of Narnia and explains what happened in the movie trilogy, so it was the perfect prequel to the franchise and Fox knew it. Netflix's bet to resume the saga could go through recover this plan forgotten that not only is the perfect basis for the rest of the installments, but it also gives the option of opening new narrative paths.

Offering the viewer a prequel that introduces new characters and rediscovers the story of Narnia is a renewed starting point. Adapting “The Magician's Nephew” could be the perfect way for Greta Gerwing to revive the franchise and break new ground in a new way. story that captivated lovers of fantasy and mythology.

