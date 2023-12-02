One of the genres par excellence when the cold arrives is, without a doubt, the Christmas romantic comedy. There are many. They are full of snow, people skating in Central Park or cars that are stopped in the middle of the road and everything seems like it is going to be a disaster, but someone kindly shows up to help and they finally live a happy and romantic Christmas. There are always shopping centers full of gifts and live music and we know all the movies have a happy ending and there is always a fireplace. But, still, you know that we don’t stop seeing them. That’s why we compiled some of the ones that you can watch in streaming if you have already seen all the ones that are going to be on television on Saturday afternoon.

A Christmas with a view

Cooking and Christmas come together in this romantic comedy in which we travel to the Ski Resort de Thunder Mountain where a new chef “with a hidden past”, Shane Roarke, has just arrived. This will bring joy to many members but not to Clara Garrison, the restaurant manager, who is still trying to recover from a business failure and who will have to live again with your partner and decide if they form a team or if they become their rival.

Christmas heritage

The importance of family and effort are the protagonists of this American family comedy that does not approve according to the votes of Filmafinnity users but is ideal if you are looking for a Sunday of disconnection, relaxation and Christmas romantic comedies with lots of snow, parties and love.

Ellen is going to inherit her father’s company but before doing so she has an assignment: she must spend some time in her father’s hometown in order to learn values ​​and effort and live up to being the representative of the company. To gain the trust of her father, Ellen will move away from her role as “party heiress” and go to a snow-covered, enchanting city.

Operation Merry Christmas

Netflix usually releases a series of Christmas movies every year and among them, of course, there is no shortage of romantic ones. In 2020 one of them is Operation Merry Christmas. In this case it takes us to a totally different environment than the one we are used to, although There is no shortage of clichés and romantic “sugar.” Erica is a congressional aide who must spend a few days in an air base to collect evidence to help close it.

There he will meet Captain Andrew Jantz. If Erica manages to close the base, he will lose. A love movie with all the classic elements that we find in most of this list but ideal if you are looking for that sweet and romantic Christmas touch when December approaches. In addition, it has the advantage of being recent and new compared to others.

Crush at first sight

Moving away from the American comedy classics, In this case we move to France in Coup de Foudre à Noël or Flechazo at first sight in Spanish. A short film (around 90 minutes) released in 2017 and that you may have seen at some point in the Sunday afternoon movie starting in November. He introduces us to the young Charlotte Marton. Marton is a judicial administrator who has to travel to Sweden to close a toy company (at Christmas time, of course) But his willingness to close the company will not be what he expected when there he meets the owner of it, an idealistic and charming man, practically perfect.

Beyond the magic between its characters and the Christmas essence, Crush at First Sight has the “plus” of being a European film that takes us to fairy-tale landscapes, snowy forests and the charm that overflows in each scene.

Christmas Wonderland

In Christmas Wonderland we find the return home, the love of youth… Heidi left her hometown years ago and now she has returned to it before Christmas to take care of her nephews for a few days. There she will meet again with her high school sweetheart, Chris, and she will have to help him find a place where he (teacher) I can celebrate the Yule Ball. A return to the past in a romantic comedy to watch together as a family, for all audiences. Beyond getting into the Christmas spirit and coming home, Christmas Wonderland has con Emily Osment as the protagonist, whom we have seen as Lilly in Hannah Montana or as one of Sandy Kominsky’s students, Theresa, in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.