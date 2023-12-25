Another massacre in Gaza. Christmas Day saw one of the bloodiest nights since the start of the war. The Israeli army bombed the north and center of the Strip, hitting the Al Maghazi refugee camp. The bombs were dropped directly between the houses, generating terror and causing the death of at least 70 people. Bodies under the rubble, helpless children, wounded and in some cases lifeless pregnant women: this is the tragic toll that emerges on the night between 24 and 25 December.

Many of the wounded bombed in the refugee camp barely managed to reach the Al Quds hospital in Dir el Ballah, to date the only place that still has some vague resemblance to a health facility. Israel pushes civilians towards safe and protected areas which, however, it bombs anyway (see yesterday's in-depth analysis on this same page).

“The Israelis push the population towards what they define as 'safe areas', but in reality there are no neighborhoods left that are not affected,” is the accusation of local UN officials. According to the Ministry of Health – controlled by Hamas – the Palestinian victims are more than 20 thousand and 53 thousand injured. Regardless of who claims them, the numbers are tragic. A catastrophe.

There is no more water and food, electricity, medicines. Gaza is an open-air cemetery. There is no such thing called Gaza anymore. Not just the Strip: on the night of the Christmas bombing the Israeli army also carried out several raids in the West Bank, including in Jenin and Nablus.

Israel is under increasing international (including US) pressure due to the ferocity, intensity and unabated prolongation of attacks conducted by the Israeli army in response to the October 7 Hamas attack. Israel has so far dropped more bombs than America has dropped in an entire year on Afghanistan.

Increasingly frequent criticism of the Netanyahu government is emerging from the Israeli press and among observers there are also those who speak of military defeat. The Israeli army has suffered the loss of just under twenty soldiers in the last few hours, the overall number of military casualties is 160 men.

Israel's goal of annihilating Hamas, whatever that means, seems less and less achievable today. The Israeli war cabinet will meet today to address the situation. It is not clear how many hostages are still alive.

Netanyahu said: “This (strategy, ed.) is the only way to bring back the hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza is no longer a threat to the country…It will take time but we are united: soldiers, people and government. We are united and determined to fight to the end…War takes a heavy toll, very heavy in the lives of our heroic soldiers and we will do everything to safeguard them. However, there is one thing we won't do; we will not stop until we win.”